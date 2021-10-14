Billie Eilish Animates Herself in a Blonde Cartoon Sweater and Chunky Boots at ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Billie Eilish on her way to "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Oct. 13.

Only Billie Eilish could pull off this sweater on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

The “Happier Than Ever” singer was spotted on her way to appear on the late-night show on Wednesday evening in Los Angeles. She sported a brown sweater with a large cartoon character on the front, matching the design with her own recently-dyed blonde bob. To create a layered look, Eilish wore a white collared shirt underneath her oversized sweater and paired the tops with black flare pants. She then topped off the outfit with gold jewelry, including necklaces, rings and earrings.

Billie Eilish on her way to “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Oct. 13. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA

For an edgy touch, the musician opted for ultra chunky boots on her way to the set. Courtesy of Dr. Martens, Eilish towered in the style that featured a platform sole reaching over two inches in height. The trend of thick soles has been getting the red carpet treatment as of late, from the Met Gala to the MTV VMAs.

A closer look at Eilish's boots. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA A closer look at Eilish’s boots.

Eilish’s black leather 2976 Max Leather Platform Chelsea Boots keep the look of the classic paneled silhouette with a few updated details. They’re made up of the brand’s soft Pisa leather and include eyelets and the signature yellow welt stitching. The style is available on Dr. Martens website for $210.

Dr. Martens 2976 Max Leather Chelsea Platform Boots CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

Throughout the past few years, the “Bad Guy” singer developed a signature aesthetic easily recognized for its oversize appeal and common logo-coated pieces. These days, the 19-year-old has begun transitioning into a more mature and personal taste of style. Her typical oversize fashion still peeks through like with this look, but also includes styles like bustiers, soft sweaters and silky skirts.

Add height to your next look with thick platform boots like Eilish’s.

