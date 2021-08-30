Billie Eilish Goes Monochromatic in an All-Black Oversized Outfit With Sporty Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Billie Eilish gives a lesson in monochromatic silhouettes with her latest look.

The “Bad Guy” singer posted a photo on Instagram Saturday, which featured her smiling in front of a verdant background and sunny skies. For the ensemble, Eilish sported an oversized all-black outfit that featured a long-sleeve polo shirt and baggy cargo pants.

On her feet, Eilish slipped on a pair of black and white sneakers that added a sleek, athletic edge to her outfit.

When it comes to Eilish’s essential style, the singer typically wears oversized clothing that feels modern. Although the baggy aesthetic has been popular for years, Eilish constantly finds ways to reinvent the silhouette. Whether she’s wearing a button-down top, shorts or a slouchy sweater, most of the time, Eilish is embracing something that’s slightly oversized. But she also fancies more structured items like corsets. When on red carpets, Eilish wears garments from legacy fashion brands like Gucci, Burberry and Prada. To address her favorite shoe silhouettes, Eilish is a fan of chunky, trendy sneakers and edgy platform boots.

In 2019, the “Happier Than Ever” singer starred in a fashion campaign for the German luxury fashion house, MCM. She also landed campaigns for Calvin Klein that same year.

Get sporty like Eilish in similar athletic sneaker styles below.

