Billie Eilish Goes Back to Her Signature Oversized Look at Governors Ball in an Airbrushed T-Shirt and White Nike Sneakers

Lately, Billie Eilish has been upping her fashion game, experimenting with vintage boudoir looks (and blonde locks) and gracing the Met Gala in an Oscar de la Renta tulle gown with a train that spanned the museum’s steps. But this weekend, the singer-songwriter returned to the aesthetic that originally established her as a contrarian fashion icon and a breakthrough music artist.

The “Bad Guy” singer performed at the Governors Ball Music Festival Friday in New York City. For the much-anticipated appearance, Eilish graced the stage in a white airbrushed t-shirt and matching white printed shorts, a look that goes back to the baggy, oversized aesthetic she first brought to the public as a new music artist.

Billie Eilish performing at Governors Ball in NYC yesterday. CREDIT: Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Billie Eilish’s white Nike sneakers. CREDIT: Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

On her feet, Eilish wore a pair of white high-top Nike sneakers that featured an intricate design that’s sure to make anyone take another look.

Eilish is known for her individualistic style, which focuses on the oversized aesthetic of clothing, which feels very modern. Although the baggy aesthetic has been popular for years, Eilish constantly finds ways to reinvent the silhouette. Whether she’s wearing a button-down top, shorts or a slouchy sweater, most of the time, Eilish is embracing something that’s slightly oversized. But she also fancies more structured items like corsets. On the footwear front, Eilish gravitates towards sneakers mostly and dabbles in silhouettes from brands like Nike and Adidas.

When on red carpets, Eilish wears garments from legacy fashion brands like Gucci, Burberry and Prada. She’s also a fan of chunky, trendy sneakers and edgy platform boots.

In 2019, the “Happier Than Ever” singer starred in a fashion campaign for the German luxury fashion house, MCM. She also landed campaigns for Calvin Klein that same year.

