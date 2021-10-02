Bia Is Bodacious in Thigh-High Zebra Print Boots for the BET Hip Hop Awards

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Not only did Bia wear all her jewelry just to go to the bodega, but she also rocked these zebra print over-the-knee boots at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Filming of the awards show took place on Friday night in Los Angeles, however, the event airs Tuesday, Oct. 5 on BET at 9 p.m.

BIA attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards in Zebra Print Boots CREDIT: Courtesy of BET

The artist is known for wearing bright and bold looks both onstage and on the red carpet, and it was certainly no exception for the BET Hip Hop Awards.

Bia wore square-toed, over-the-knee zebra print boots paired with a coordinating trench coat and an all-black bodysuit, all by Bottega Veneta. She further styled the ensemble with a large, icy necklace that boldly features her name, silver French-tipped nails and a wavy platinum hair-do. Overall, the look screamed “Whole Lotta Money” at this awards show.

A closer view on Bia’s boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of BET

As bold as the ensemble may seem initially, the execution — from the color palette to the accessories — remained fairly simple. The entire outfit was styled in black and white, and the business of the zebra-print pieces was offset by the sophisticated black, non-patterned bodysuit. The same can be said for the accessories and beauty styling of the look. While Bia’s bling is flashy, it doesn’t drive attention away from the look with any bold colors and silver is always a color to coordinate with a black and white look. The artist’s smokey eyeshadow and neutral-toned makeup was the cherry on top for this over-the-top moment.

Whether it’s paired up with a zebra print trench coat or a mini, little black dress, it’s hard to go wrong with a pair of fabulous over-the-knee boots.

Upgrade your style in these shoes inspired by Bia.

CREDIT: Farfetch

BUY NOW: Isabel Marant Laylis Zebra Print Boots, $1,790

CREDIT: Farfetch

BUY NOW: The Attico Zebra Print Pointed-Toe Boots, $1,304

CREDIT: Farfetch

BUY NOW: Gianvito Rossi 115mm Zebra Print Knee-High Boots, $927 (was $1,545)

Click through the gallery to see all the red carpet arrivals at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards.