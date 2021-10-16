×
Beyoncé Models Sheer Turtleneck and Bralette With Leather Pants and Satin Sandals on Venice Trip

By Jannely Espinal
Beyoncé
CREDIT: Adidas/MEGA

Beyoncé is living la bella vita in a boss chic look during her dreamy Italian getaway.

To add to her personal fall lookbook, the “Halo” songstress served a business-chic style inspiration on Instagram along with Jay-Z’s footwear collection. The latest look she donned featured a sheer turtleneck with a bralette, a blazer with a straight silhouette, high-waisted leather pants featuring a flare design and a pair of satin sandals in a neutral color.

This look comes after an elegant design she wore during a date night with her husband. Of course, Beyoncé made sure to keep it classy in high heels as usual. When it comes down to footwear, the singer keeps it elevated with Jimmy Choo ankle-strap sandals, Christian Louboutin pumps and Andrea Wazen stilettos.

For the evening along with her husband Jay-Z, the multi-talented performer wore a Dolce and Gabbana flowy maxi dress featuring a slit on the side, asymmetric neckline and floral motif. The elegant ensemble was completed with a pair of gold earrings from Lorraine Schwartz and a Catholic-inspired tote bag with pearl detailing. The bag’s design is inspired by the papal tiara, a crown worn by popes in the Catholic church.

This is not the first time Dolce and Gabbana created designs inspired by religious iconography. The iconic brand recently presented their Alta Moda show in Venice inspired by serpentine patterns on the floor of St. Mark’s Cathedral.

Also, Beyoncé is a longtime loyal customer of the brand. Her personal stylist KJ Moody is behind the singer’s bold custom looks. From her floral shimmery dress to her chic business blazer dress, Beyoncé is always upping the ante when it comes to fashion. When she is not wearing designs from top-level brands such as Balmain, Schiaparelli, Brother Vellies, Alexander McQueen and more, Beyoncé keeps it casual in her own Adidas x Ivy Park athleisure line.

