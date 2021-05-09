Beyoncé Takes It Back to the ‘70s in a Psychedelic-Style Mesh Floral Top, a Bold Striped Bustier and Flowy Pants

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Beyoncé just set the tone for summer.

On Saturday, the songstress channeled the ’70s as she stepped out for dinner, wearing a pink mesh top from Charlotte Knowles. The sleek piece, which comes with a $460 price tag at FarFetch.com, features a psychedelic-like floral design throughout. Next, Beyoncé opted for the label’s Pink Halcyon Leggings in the same Amber Floral pattern.

Keeping the trippy theme going, Beyoncé layered the brand’s Hard stripe-print corset top over the sheer number. The look came in an orange, beige and black colorway, making a case for mixing patterns and prints in one outfit.

While blending patterns can be challenging, Beyoncé effortlessly mastered the challenge due to the looks being of the same color family. As for footwear, Beyoncé kept it simple with a pair of strappy heels that featured a transparent detail across the toe.

Beyoncé’s dinner look only confirms that a certain retro trend is making a major comeback. This summer, the name of the game is everything ’60s and ’70s — we’re talking swirl and abstract-print patterns on dresses, skirts, swimwear and heels. In addition to vintage design, bright and vibrant colors such as pinks, yellows and neons are going to be everywhere. As for why the trend is hip again, we can perhaps assume it’s because people are feeling more hopeful and excited about summer with restrictions loosening and things returning to a “new normal” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Late last month, Beyoncé showcased another bold look, wearing a neon green monochrome look. Her ensemble included an electric mini dress teamed with a coordinating purse and pointed toe heels. The dress also gave off a retro feel as it featured padded shoulders and a criss cross design at the chest.

Let your next pattern-clad look speak for itself by wearing transparent heels like Beyoncé.

