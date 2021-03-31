Beyoncé Masters the Retro Aesthetic in Quilted Denim Jacket & Coordinating Skirt With the Daintiest Pearl-Adorned Pumps 

Beyoncé is taking us back to the ’80s with her latest look.

On Wednesday, the Grammy-award winning songstress took to Instagram to share photos from her recent outing to Nobu in Malibu with her children. For the family affair, Beyoncé opted for a retro look, wearing a quilted denim jacket — from Alessandra Rich — layered atop a basic white tank. She complimented the outerwear piece with a matching denim mini skirt from the label. The pieces are currently sold out online, but the brand offers other denim selections at Italist.com.

Beyoncé continued the ’80s theme, wearing a gold necklace and a dramatic chain belt around her waist. She also accessorized with chunky pearl earrings, square sunglasses and a vintage black quilted handbag from Chanel.

As for footwear, Beyoncé opted for a pair of satin heels from Alessandra Rich. The heels feature a pointed, slingback construction and are adorned with a black bow and pearls at the top. The style is currently on sale for $628 from $1,100 at Farfetch.com.

Alessandra Rich Slingback Bow Detail Pumps CREDIT: Farfetch

The jewel moment comes after Beyoncé made a different glittering appearance after rounding up wins at the Grammy Awards earlier this month. For the ceremony’s afterparty, Beyoncé changed out of her bold leather Schiaparelli minidress and into a sequin embellished long-sleeve gown from Burberry. She teamed the look with a coordinating headpiece and a mesh veil. Beyoncé finalized the ensemble with drop diamond earrings from Lorraine Schwartz and towering platform heels.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z celebrate after the 2021 Grammy Awards at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif., March 14. CREDIT: iamKevinWong.com/MEGA

When it comes to Beyoncé’s footwear rotation, the star is a big fan of statement heels. She can be seen in big name brands like: Balmain, Gucci, Brother Vellies, Alexander McQueen and more. When she’s not in designer labels, the singer can be seen in looks from her own athleisure line, Ivy Park.

