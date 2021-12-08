Beyonce Sparkles in Gucci x Balenciaga Blazer and Hypebeast Stocking Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Beyonce took head-to-toe glamour to new heights in her latest Instagram outfit post.

While posing with husband Jay-Z, the “Flawless” singer wore a full outfit from Gucci’s “Aria” collection. The ensemble, a “hacked’ collaboration with Balenciaga, featured the French brand’s “Hourglass” blazer in a silver tone. The style featured exaggerated hip proportions, as well as sharp shoulders, lapels and large black button closures. However, its greatest statement came from allover crystals, as well as both “Gucci” and “Balenciaga” logos revamped in black crystals. Beyonce elevated her look’s sparkle with a crystal-covered clutch shaped like a human heart from the same collection, as well as matching fingerless gloves coated in crystals and Gucci’s “GG” logo. Her outfit was complete with clear-rimmed sunglasses and large diamond hoop earrings.

For footwear, the “Black Is King” musician donned a matching pair of stocking boots from the same collection. Inspired by Balenciaga’s now-signature heeled tights—also referred to as “boot pants”—the style featured silver legging-like uppers covered in crystals—plus Gucci’s “GG” logo in black crystals. The pair also featured exaggerated pointed toes, as well as stiletto heels totaling 4.3 inches in height. When worn beneath her blazer, the style created a full monochrome moment that was utterly dazzling. The boots’ allover logos were also reminiscent of popular pieces in both the fashion and streetwear circles, adored by followers called “hypebeasts.”

A similar blazer to Beyonce’s in Gucci’s ‘Aria’ collection with Balenciaga.

When it comes to footwear, there’s no style too bold (or heel too high) for Beyoncé. The “6 Inch” singer often wears towering stiletto pumps and sandals from top designers like Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Andrea Wazen. When off-duty, her glamorous streak continues through trendy footwear like mules and low-heeled pumps by Femme LA, Bottega Veneta and Jacquemus. However, Beyoncé’s fashion-forward nature extends beyond wearing designer heels. The singer has operated her own Ivy Park line for Adidas since 2016, and has fronted campaigns for luxury brands like Tiffany & Co., H&M and House of Dereon over the years.

Slip on glamorous heels like Beyonce this winter.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: BCBGMAXAZRIA Toni boots, $350 (was $499).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Schutz Maryana boots, $238.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Madden Girl Beella-R sandals, $60.

Click through the gallery for more of Beyoncé’s boldest red carpet looks over the years.