Beyoncé Gives Her Ivy Park Tank & Matching Skirt a Trendy Upgrade With Blazer & Pointy Stilettos 

Beyoncé just provided a styling tip on how to wear her Ivy Park x Adidas “Black Pack” collection.

On Sunday, Beyoncé shared a slideshow of Instagram photos of herself modeling a look from her athleisure line, which included a black and gold Ivy Park x Adidas tank top and a matching mini skirt. The top featured the brand’s logo at the center with Adidas’ signature three stripes on the side. The skirt also showcased the stripes.

The songstress gave the look an upgrade by teaming the activewear set with a black blazer from the collection. The outerwear piece features a button-up closure and light shoulder pads. Like the tank and skirt, the suit jacket also features Adidas’ three stripes down the arm. Blazers and suiting have become increasingly popular among celebs and fashionistas alike as it is an easy way to elevate loungewear, denim and dresses.

Beyoncé’s Ivy Park x Adidas “Black Pack” dropped in November and quickly sold out online. The singer’s blazer is currently available on the resale market with Stockx.com selling the style for $175.

As for her weekend look, Beyoncé finalized the ensemble with a pair of sleek pointed toe stilettos. The shoes featured a strap around the ankle and a sharp pointed toe.

It’s been a busy few months for Beyoncé and Ivy Park. On Feb. 5, Beyoncé revealed a teaser video for her third Ivy Park x Adidas collection, which she has named “Icy Park.”

In the clip, Beyoncé and her fellow creatives, including model Hailey Baldwin, showcased several statement pieces from the capsule, including metallic puffer coats, tracksuits and vibrant printed sets. The third Ivy Park x Adidas drop will feature five new footwear styles, including: updated versions of the collaborator’s Ultra Boost, Forum Lo, Forum Mid and Super Sleek sneakers, and the new Ivy Park Super Sleek Boot.

The capsule will launch on Feb. 19 on adidas.com/ivypark and will be available for purchase in-store and at select global retailers on Feb. 20.

