Beyonce Goes Prep School-Chic in Turtleneck & Mini Skirt While Modeling Adidas x Ivy Park Sneakers

School is open and Beyonce’s giving out lessons in style. The singer shared her latest look last night on her Instagram, clad in a Thom Browne gray cashmere turtleneck and matching pleated pinstripe mini skirt that recalled prep school dressing.

The Adidas partner completed the look with her collaborative Ivy Park sneakers in a white/gray colorway with panels of leather and suede. She accessorized with a diamond anklet, Gucci socks and a handbag by the Italian fashion house.

The new photo set comes after Adidas x Ivy Park and Peloton joined forces to debut their first collaborative capsule collection of apparel and footwear on Nov. 10.

The collection incorporates a black and olive green color palette with bold pops of neon. Offering performance-ready pieces, the 29-piece capsule includes bike shorts and matching bras, cropped hoodies, T-shirts made for layering, long windbreakers and more. Clothing prices will range from $45 to $200 and there is also one shoe, the IVP Ultrapark, which will come in sizes 4 to 14 and retail at $200.

A few weeks earlier, on Oct. 19, the entertainer made another sleek appearance on the social networking platform. She posed in an outfit for an evening out with Jay-Z, which featured a draped silk dress by Saint Mojavi. The seafoam green Parla style featured a draped silhouette and a deep neckline. Always one for glamour, the musician accessorized with a crystal-covered clutch, oval-shaped sunglasses, large statement earrings and two diamond pendant necklaces.

