Beyoncé Twinned With Her Daughters in a Houndstooth Set and Super Sleek Chunky Shoes From the Halls of Ivy Collection

Beyoncé mastered the fashion mogul mother look in her latest Instagram post. The hitmaker shared a photo yesterday twinning with her two daughters Blue Ivy, 9, and Rumi, 4, sporting styles from the new highly anticipated Ivy Park drop, “Halls of Ivy.”

The trio matched in houndstooth, a staple pattern of the new collection that launched yesterday on Adidas.com. The 40-year-old has a knack for the celebrity favorite comfort meets style aesthetic. She posed for the camera in the Allover Print Zip Bra 2.0 and matching 3-Stripes Seam tights as well as a pair of black round rimmed cat-eye sunglasses.

All three of the family members also slipped into a pair of the collection’s Super Sleek Chunky Shoes which feature a thick rubber sole, a corduroy and leather upper as well as a bungee detail at the heel that allows you to attach them to your bag. The shoes, which are based on the Adidas Samba sneakers, are already sold out on the Adidas website.

Halls of Ivy Super Sleek Chunky Shoes, $140. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

In the photo, Beyoncé is captured holding her youngest daughter Rumi, while Blue Ivy stands beside them on a stone garden bench holding a soccer ball.

The campaign video, which was released on Nov. 30, features a star-studded cast, including Beyoncé herself as well as basketball stars James Harden and Jalen Green. Children of celebrities, including Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Natalia, and Reese Witherspoon’s children Ava and Deacon Philippe also make appearances in the campaign.

This is Ivy Park’s fifth collaborative collection with Adidas. The “Halls of Ivy” drop features 89 apparel pieces, four footwear models and 11 accessory styles with prices ranging from $45 to $600. For children, the drop featured 34 apparel pieces and one Ultra Boost shoe style.

