Beyoncé Sparkles in Louboutin Glitter Pumps and Dazzling Anklets With Micro Blazer Dress

Beyoncé opted for a business casual look that she posted on her social media while abroad.

The global superstar posted to her Instagram on Friday while in London right after attending the “The Harder They Fall” opening gala at the 65th BFI London Film Festival with husband Jay-Z. She showed off an outfit styled by KJ Moody, which consisted of a custom black long-sleeved Sergio Hudson blazer micro dress with white detailing and white buttons. The look was topped off with a silver Jimmy Choo bag and dark black rectangle sunglasses.

The singer matched the sparkles on her bag to her shoes. She wore Christian Louboutin glitter heels, similar to the Kate 100 Disco Queen Pumps, with the ensemble. The glittery shoes featured a pointed toe as well as a 4-inch stiletto heel. This style matches up perfectly with Beyoncé’s footwear aesthetic, as she is often seen wearing embellished boots, bold stilettos and chunky sneakers.

As for Beyoncé herself, the “Countdown” artist can be found in top-level designs from the likes of Schiaparelli, Brother Vellies, Balmain, Alexander McQueen and more, at least when she isn’t in pieces from her own Adidas x Ivy Park athleisure line. Her titles beyond fashion icon range from Pepsi brand ambassador to 28-time Grammy Award winner, to even opening the Balmain runway show at Paris Fashion Week in September.

