Beyoncé Brings Back an Iconic Hairstyle in Silky Slip Dress and Extra-Trendy Sandals in Italy With Jay-Z

Beyoncé’s latest look was sleek and silky — with a new hairstyle to match — for a date night in Italy.

The “Flawless” singer’s latest outfit for an evening out with Jay-Z featured a draped silk dress by Saint Mojavi. The seafoam green Parla style featured a draped silhouette and a deep neckline. Always one for glamour, the musician accessorized with a crystal-covered clutch, oval-shaped sunglasses, large statement earrings and two diamond pendant necklaces. She also took the opportunity to share a new hairstyle featuring bangs, which she last wore in the mid-2010s during her “4” album era.

Beyonce’s footwear of choice came from strappy sandals — specifically, ankle-wrap sandals. Her green silk pair by Paciotti featured thin straps tied around her ankles, one of the most popular footwear trends this year. They also included square-shaped toes — another top 2021 trend — and thin heels totaling at least 3 inches in height. When paired with her dress, the sandals created a monochrome textured moment.

This isn’t the first time the Grammy Award-winning musician has worn ankle-wrapped heels this year. Last week, she posed for a series of Instagram posts while wearing Femme LA’s white Athens sandals. Earlier this year, she shared similar photo dumps wearing pairs by Gianvito Rossi and Francesco Russo as well.

Ankle-wrapped heels are one of this year’s biggest trends, due to their elements of support and style. Pairs often feature flared or stiletto styles atop an open- or pointed-toe silhouette. In addition to Beyoncé, stars like Dua Lipa, Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Lopez have worn styles from top brands like Femme LA and The Attico in recent weeks.

When it comes to footwear, there’s no style too bold (or heel too high) for Beyoncé. The “6 Inch” singer often wears towering stiletto pumps and sandals from top designers like Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Andrea Wazen. When off-duty, her glamorous streak continues through trendy footwear like mules and low-heeled pumps by Bottega Veneta, The Attico and Jacquemus. However, Beyoncé’s fashion-forward nature extends beyond wearing designer heels. The singer has operated her own Ivy Park line for Adidas since 2016, and has fronted campaigns for luxury brands like Tiffany & Co., H&M and House of Dereon over the years.

