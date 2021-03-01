The 10 Best Dressed at the 2021 Golden Globes

Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards officially kicked off the 2021 awards show season. For obvious reasons, it was entirely different from last year’s awards — fashion included.The 2020 awards show season wrapped up just as the pandemic took hold. Aside from September’s Emmy Awards experiment, this year’s season is the first all-virtual one.

Fashion, and its wearers, are still trying to make sense of it all, to gauge what one is wearing right now actually means in the context of current events, current lifestyles and current states of mind.

The role of fashion, after all, is to reflect the moment it lives in. Which is why during the actual awards show we saw Jodie Foster and her wife in their pajamas (chic ones) dog in lap, or Jason Sudeikis in a tie-dye hoodie, clearly surprised by his win and lack of dress for it.

The evening’s varied dress code was a perfect reflection of the moment: Uncertainty, resolve, tradition, creative expression. All were represented during the awards show. But as society begins to emerge from its literal and metaphorical winter of pandemic, it will be the risk takers, the truly passionate who will lead the way, creating new rules but still understanding the inherent allure of glamour.

Here, 10 of the evening’s best dressed, paving the way.

1. Cynthia Erivo

Last year, the British actress made a compelling case for being the best dressed in Hollywood, from her Sciaparelli gown at the SAG Awards to her dreamlike Atelier Versace look at the Oscars. This year, Erivo is letting exactly nothing dampen her clear devotion to the art of fashion. The platform heel on the actress’s straight-from-the-runway Valentino couture look is the perfect next step — literally.

Cynthia Erivo at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards. CREDIT: Christopher Polk/NBC

2. Dan Levy

As his star has risen, the Schitt’s Creek writer and actor’s fashion acumen has been there for the ride, and Levy’s yellow wool suit, matching sequined sweater and metallic platform brogues — from the same Valentino couture runway as Erivo’s lime green look — proves that point.

Dan Levy in Valentino. CREDIT: Lewis Mirrett

3. Elle Fanning

Shown in any other way, the actress’s floaty mint-green silk frock might have gotten lost in the Zoom crop. But Fanning knows the value of photography and thus had her dancerly portrait taken in this Gucci gown.

Elle Fanning in a Gucci gown. CREDIT: Gucci

4. Angela Bassett

Longtime celebrity fashion fans know that Bassett has a strong track record of delivering best dressed red carpet looks, year after year (she especially did at the 2019 Oscars, in a hot pink Reem Acra gown). For this year’s Golden Globes, the actress kept the drama in a feather-covered Dolce & Gabbana burgundy-hued gown.

Angela Bassett in Dolce & Gabbana. CREDIT: Jennifer Austin

5. Rosamund Pike

Even before her Best Actress win during the evening, people were buzzing about Pike’s villainous role in “I Care A Lot.” The British actress kept the attention, even while staying at home, in a frothy Molly Goddard gown, which she paired with sleek black patent leather combat boots. It’s a look that demands a breaking down of old dress codes while still adhering to the glory of a “wow” moment.

Rosamund Pike in Molly Goddard.

6. Amanda Seyfried

Glancing at Seyfried’s floral-accented Oscar de la Renta, it’s hard not to imagine how the gown would have absolutely stunned against the traditional red carpet backdrop. Still, the actress was a knockout, even if her photo was taken in a Hollywood hotel suite.

CREDIT: Marcus Mam

7. Tiffany Haddish

The comedic actress is always up for a fashion adventure, and this Alberta Ferretti chainmail gown is no exception. We only wish a more risk-taking pair of heels were paired with it.

CREDIT: Todd Williamson/NBC

8. Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon

In every awards show, there is one couple that displays impeccable “couple style.” Tonight, that was Sedgwick and Bacon, Hollywood’s longtime couple.

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon on the red carpet. CREDIT: Todd Williamson/NBC

9. Jon Batiste

Some of the most enticing looks of the evening came from menswear and musician Jon Batiste’s Pyer Moss jacket from the designer’s 2019 collection was a bright spot in those menswear looks.

10. Julia Garner

Getting glamour right at home is not easy, but the actress hit the mark in a plunging, beaded Prada gown, which were paired with a pair of Verdura cuffs that added a lot more interest to a cropped image.