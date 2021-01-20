Bernie Sanders Wore the Coziest Mittens for Inauguration Day & the Internet Can’t Get Over It

Bernie Sanders made an unexpected fashion statement at the 2021 presidential inauguration.

On Wednesday, as the world’s leading political figures arrived to the U.S. Capitol to watch Joe Biden be sworn in as president in eye-catching ensembles, the Vermont senator stole the show in the coziest pair of multi-colored mittens — and Twitter can’t get enough of the “adorable” accessory.

“In all inauguration fashion news, let us not overlook Senator Bernie Sanders’ mittens,” New York Times fashion critic Vanessa Friedman tweeted.

In all the inauguration fashion news, let us not overlook Senator Bernie Sanders’ mittens pic.twitter.com/BlZivZ8cMP — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) January 20, 2021

Bernie Sanders in his mittens just might be one of the most adorable things you’ll see today. pic.twitter.com/dBmpmNhQEL — Mikey Mayhem (@JustMikeyORL) January 20, 2021

bernie sanders and his mittens. that’s it. that’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/CVFZA6zm5Q — Natalie (@natadeller) January 20, 2021

Couldn’t love you and your mittens more @SenSanders . Thank you for always fighting for us. pic.twitter.com/eXyX8wlYC4 — mullygib (@mullygib) January 20, 2021

Strong fashion choice from Bernie with the mittens. Cold and windy day in DC! pic.twitter.com/e9pQFN3s1T — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) January 20, 2021

“Bernie Sanders in his mittens just might be one of the most adorable things you’ll see today,” a different social media user wrote.

“Bernie sanders and his mittens. that’s it. that’s the tweet,” said another Twitter user.

“Couldn’t love you and your mittens more @SenSanders. Thank you for always fighting for us,” another tweet read.

Sen. Sanders was also praised for opting for practical attire amid the brisk weather.

Sen. Bernie Sanders at the 2021 inauguration. CREDIT: The Washington Post/POOL / MEGA “Strong fashion choice from Bernie with the mittens. Cold and windy day in DC!” a different tweet read.

Making the mittens all the more heartwarming, the gloves were hand made by a teacher from Essex Junction, Vt., BuzzFeed reported.

“Bernie’s mittens are made by Jen Ellis, a teacher from Essex Junction, Vt. She gave them to him 2+ years ago and was surprised when he began wearing them on the campaign trail. They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece made from recycled plastic bottles,” BuzzFeed reporter Ruby Cramer revealed.

Bernie’s mittens are made by Jen Ellis, a teacher from Essex Junction, Vt. She gave them to him 2+ years ago and was surprised when he began wearing them on the campaign trail. They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece made from recycled plastic bottles. pic.twitter.com/ErLr29lY2t — Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) January 20, 2021

In addition to the mittens, Sen. Sanders completed his look with a jacket from Burton. Called the Burton Gore-Tex Edgecomb Down 3-in-1 Jacket, the outerwear piece features a weather-resistant Dryride Mist-Defy exterior and thermo-regulating technology. The style, which retails for $225 on Burton.com, is currently sold out.

Aside from Sanders’ mitten moment, Biden and Kamala Harris’ inauguration was a historical event. For the milestone occasion — which made Harris the first-ever female vice president of the United States as well as the first Black person and first person of South Asian descent to serve in the second-highest office — opted for a bright blue look courtesy of Christopher John Rogers, a Black-owned fashion brand. President Biden wore a navy suit with a light blue tie from iconic American designer Ralph Lauren.

Later in the evening, a primetime special, titled “Celebrating America,” will spotlight American heroes and is scheduled to take place at 8:30 p.m. ET. The 90-minute program will be hosted by Tom Hanks and will feature speeches from Biden and Harris. Bruce Springsteen, the Foo Fighters, John Legend, Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington will also make appearances.

“Celebrating America” will broadcast live on ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and MSNBC. It will also be streamed live on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch.

Click through the gallery to see more moments from the 2021 presidential inauguration.