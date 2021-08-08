×
Ben Affleck Looks Casual in a Plaid Button Down and Gray Sneakers While Running Around L.A. With His Son

By Jacorey Moon
Ben Affleck is seen out and about with his son Samuel in Los Angeles, California.
Ben Affleck looks casual yet stylish while on daddy duty.

The “Justice League” actor was spotted yesterday while out and about with his son in Los Angeles. For the ensemble, Affleck wore a black, gray and red plaid button-down shirt that was only half-buttoned to expose a white T-shirt. He paired the top with a pair of slim-fit jeans.

Ben Affleck is seen in Los Angeles while running errands with his son Samuel.
A closer look at Ben Affleck’s gray sneakers.
As it pertains to footwear, Affleck slipped on a pair of sleek light gray sneakers that feature a slim white sole and white shoelaces. Sneakers are a typical shoe silhouette for Affleck, when spotted by paps or when he posts pictures of himself on Instagram.

Thanks to his new relationship with superstar singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, Affleck’s style has been on center stage. His choices rely on silhouettes and designs that have a “dad” feel, with him typically sticking to garments like button-downs, slim-fit jeans and T-shirts. He typically sticks to more subdue and toned-down clothing that has an added emphasis on comfort and efficiency.

“The Way Back” actor typically dabbles in styles from brands like Kenneth Cole and Allbirds when he’s not gracing a red carpet. When dressed to the nines, Affleck tends to dress in sleek suits that fit within the suiting standard of the time from brands like Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana and Tom Ford.

Slip on a pair of gray sneakers to add a relaxed touch to the rest of your summer outfits, inspired by Ben Affleck.

Allbirds Tree Runners
CREDIT: Allbirds

To Buy: Allbirds Tree Runners, $95

 

Park Sneakers - Goodfellow & Co
CREDIT: Target

To Buy: Goodfellow & Co. Park Sneakers, $19.99

Common Projects Original Achilles Leather Low-Top Sneakers
CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Common Projects Original Achilles Leather Low-Top Sneakers, $425. 

