Bella Thorne Breaks Red Carpet Rules in Safety Pin Gown With a Daring Thigh-High Slit and Slingback Pumps for ‘Time Is Up’ Premiere

By Aaron Royce
Bella Thorne brought her bold style to the premiere of “Time Is Up” at the Auditorium Conciliazione in Rome.

For the occasion, the “Shake It Up” actress hit the red carpet with fiancée Benjamin Mascolo in a sleek black Versace gown. The slim-fitting number featured a long sleeves and a deep neckline, as well as various angular silk panels. Its boldest feature was a daring thigh-high slit, often seen as a statement-making red carpet move; similar looks have been worn by Angelina Jolie, Bella Hadid and Rita Ora over the years. Thorne’s dress was accented with a gold Versace safety pin charm, and she accessorized with a variety of rings and gold drop earrings.

Bella Thorne attends the “Time Is Up” premiere in Rome, Italy.
CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

When it came to shoes, Thorne slipped on a slick pair of patent leather pumps, also by Versace. The Safety Pin style featured sharp pointed toes and a slingback strap accented with gold hardware and Versace’s signature safety pins. They also included stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. Thorne’s pumps retail for $950 on Versace.com.

Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo attend the “Time Is Up” premiere in Rome, Italy.
CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

A closer look at Thorne’s Versace pumps.
CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Versace’s Safety Pin pumps.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Versace

Pointed-toe pumps have become one of this year’s most popular styles, now that live events and a desire for glamorous dressing have returned. The shoe gives most looks a sharper appearance, thanks to its thin heels and triangular toes. In addition to Thorne, stars including Zendaya, Sarah Paulson and Sarah Jessica Parker have worn similar pumps from Christian Louboutin, Manolo Blahnik and more top brands in recent weeks.

Bella Thorne attends the “Time Is Up” premiere in Rome, Italy.
CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo attend the “Time Is Up” premiere in Rome, Italy.
CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

For footwear, the “Midnight Sun” actress favors pointed-toe pumps and sandals from labels like Aquazzura, Le Silla and Saint Laurent. When off-duty, the star is a fan of chunky sneakers and boots from DKNY, Balenciaga and Prada. Thorne is also an avid collector of Chanel shoes, handbags and jewelry, frequently wearing sandals, slides and sneakers from her own archive of the French luxury label.

Outside of shoes, Thorne has often dipped her toes into the fashion world. The “Assassination Nation” star has collaborated with F3tish and Drihp, and previously launched casual clothing line Filthy Fangs with her sister, Dani. She’s also been an ambassador and campaign star for brands Candie’s, Miss Me, Buxom and Biore over the years.

Elevate your look with slingback pumps.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Aldo Tirarith pumps, $90.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Franco Sarto L-Milano pumps, $109.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Loeffler Randall Sylvana pumps, $172 (was $395).

Click through the gallery for Bella Thorne’s best street style moments over the years.

