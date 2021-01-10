×
Bella Thorne Styles Satin Button Up with Lounge Shorts and These Popular ‘Ugly’ Sandals

By Robyn Merrett
EXCLUSIVE: Bella Thorne is pictured on a luxury yacht with her boyfriend as she continued her vacation in Mexico
2020
2019
2019
2019
Bella Thorne is the latest celebrity to make a case for the “ugly” sandal trend.

On Saturday, Thorne stepped out for a yacht day in Tulum, Mexico, wearing a black satin button up atop a black string bikini. The actress continued the relaxed vibe with loose-fitting lounge shorts.

As for footwear, Thorne opted for a pair of Chanel black rubber dad sandals. The shoes feature a buckled two-strap design with the brand’s double “C” logo on each side. The shoes are currently sold out on the brand’s website, but are available for resale at vestiarecollective.com starting at $1,700.

“Ugly” sandals or Orthopedic-like shoes have become a must-have wardrobe addition. The shoes, which have been around for years, saw a resurgence over the summer as shoppers grew more interested in casual attire while quarantining amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In addition to Chanel, other brands like Prada and more affordable retailers such as: Teva and Birkenstock have become cult-favorites when it comes to lounge shoes.

EXCLUSIVE: Bella Thorne is pictured on a luxury yacht with her boyfriend as she continued her vacation in Mexico. The actress, 23, was seen relaxing on the boat with boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo as they sailed in waters off Tulum, Mexico. The pair have been staying at the luxury Hotel O'Tulum in the popular Mexican resort. 09 Jan 2021 Pictured: Bella Thorne Benjamin Mascolo. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA725336_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Bella Thorne with her boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo in Tulum, Mexico on Jan. 9.
CREDIT: MEGA
A closer view of Bella Thorne’s shoes.
CREDIT: MEGA
This wouldn’t be the first time Thorne has given major cozy inspo. Back in December, the “Famous In Love” star was spotted shopping in Rome, wearing black-and-white polka-dot pajamas. Thorne wore the cozy set underneath a trendy teddy fleece jacket, which is a popular outerwear piece among celebrities this season.

EXCLUSIVE: Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo doing some Christmas shopping at Balenciaga in Rome. 13 Dec 2020 Pictured: Bella Thorne. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA720857_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Bella Thorne goes Christmas shopping in Rome on Dec. 13.
CREDIT: MEGA
On her feet,  Thorne elevated her sleepwear with a pair of buzzy Chanel sneakers. The chunky black-and-white shoes are designed with smooth uppers with contrasting laces and a thick outsole. The kicks also feature the Chanel signature double logo on the lateral side. Thorne’s selection is no longer available, but Chanel offers similar sneaker styles ranging between $950 and $1,525 at Chanel.com.

Add “ugly” sandals into your wardrobe with these picks below.

Birkenstock Arizona Sandal
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Birkenstock Arizona Essentials Slide Sandal, $45

Teva Midform Sandal
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Teva Midform Universal Sandal, $60

Vagabond Shoemakers Erin Slingback Sandal
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Vagabond Shoemakers Erin Slingback Sandal, $120 

Click through the gallery to see more street style moments from Bella Thorne. 

