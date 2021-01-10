Bella Thorne Styles Satin Button Up with Lounge Shorts and These Popular ‘Ugly’ Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Bella Thorne is the latest celebrity to make a case for the “ugly” sandal trend.

On Saturday, Thorne stepped out for a yacht day in Tulum, Mexico, wearing a black satin button up atop a black string bikini. The actress continued the relaxed vibe with loose-fitting lounge shorts.

As for footwear, Thorne opted for a pair of Chanel black rubber dad sandals. The shoes feature a buckled two-strap design with the brand’s double “C” logo on each side. The shoes are currently sold out on the brand’s website, but are available for resale at vestiarecollective.com starting at $1,700.

“Ugly” sandals or Orthopedic-like shoes have become a must-have wardrobe addition. The shoes, which have been around for years, saw a resurgence over the summer as shoppers grew more interested in casual attire while quarantining amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In addition to Chanel, other brands like Prada and more affordable retailers such as: Teva and Birkenstock have become cult-favorites when it comes to lounge shoes.

Bella Thorne with her boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo in Tulum, Mexico on Jan. 9. CREDIT: MEGA A closer view of Bella Thorne’s shoes. CREDIT: MEGA This wouldn’t be the first time Thorne has given major cozy inspo. Back in December, the “Famous In Love” star was spotted shopping in Rome, wearing black-and-white polka-dot pajamas. Thorne wore the cozy set underneath a trendy teddy fleece jacket, which is a popular outerwear piece among celebrities this season.

Bella Thorne goes Christmas shopping in Rome on Dec. 13. CREDIT: MEGA On her feet, Thorne elevated her sleepwear with a pair of buzzy Chanel sneakers. The chunky black-and-white shoes are designed with smooth uppers with contrasting laces and a thick outsole. The kicks also feature the Chanel signature double logo on the lateral side. Thorne’s selection is no longer available, but Chanel offers similar sneaker styles ranging between $950 and $1,525 at Chanel.com.

Add “ugly” sandals into your wardrobe with these picks below.

To Buy: Birkenstock Arizona Essentials Slide Sandal, $45

To Buy: Teva Midform Universal Sandal, $60

To Buy: Vagabond Shoemakers Erin Slingback Sandal, $120

