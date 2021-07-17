Bella Thorne is Sleek in White Strapless Miu Miu Dress and Sparkling Sandals at the 2021 amFAR Gala

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Bella Thorne sparkled at the 2021 amFAR Gala held last night in Antibes, France.

The “Great Gatsby”-themed event was held to raise money for the American Foundation for AIDS Research, featuring a performance by Alicia Keys and auction and runway show hosted by CR Fashion Book.

For the occasion, the “Shake It Up” actress donned a white sequined strapless Miu Miu gown, featuring a tall slit and frontal cut-out, styled by Mikiel Benyamin. The piece was accented with a black bow at its center, which paired elegantly with Thorne’s black crystal-studded headband. The star further accessorized with a pearl necklace featuring crystal “Ben” lettering (a reference to fiancée Benjamin Mascolo). She also showcased her signature penchant for bling, slipping on diamond and silver bangles, several diamond rings and two diamond-encrusted watches — similar to the Rolex and Audemars Piguet styles in her extensive collection.

When it came to footwear, Thorne slipped on an elegant pair of black suede sandals. The shoes featured thin heels and ankle straps, as well as slightly rounded soles. Their crystal-covered toe straps perfectly coordinated with Thorne’s jewelry, and also framed her matching sleek black pedicure.

The minimalist style was similar to pairs we’ve seen this season that featuring dazzling accents. The slick silhouette is popular due to its elegance and sparkle, as well as its ability to be versatile while adding extra glamour to any ensemble. Stars including Megan Fox, Lindsey Vonn and Hailey Bieber have been spotted in similar pairs from top labels such as Alexandre Birman, Gucci and Amina Muaddi this season.

Thorne is no stranger to an eye-catching look. The 23-year-old actress is known for her bold ensembles for date nights, red carpets and even at home, which includes gowns by Georges Hobeika and Valdrin Sahini, as well as printed Mugler sets. While off-duty, she often wears crop tops and T-shirts with matching shorts, trousers or flowing skirts, from labels including Balenciaga, Area and I.Am.Gia.

The “Midnight Sun” actress favors pointed-toe pumps and sandals that coordinate with her outfits, from top brands including Aquazzura, Le Silla, Saint Laurent and Christian Louboutin. When she’s not dressing up, the star is a fan of chunky sneakers, ankle boots and sneaker boots by labels such as DKNY, Balenciaga and Prada. Thorne is also an avid collector of Chanel shoes, handbags and jewelry, frequently wearing sandals, slides and sneakers from her own archive of the French luxury label.

Outside of shoes, Thorne has often dipped her toes into the fashion world. The “Assassination Nation” star has collaborated with F3tish and Drihp, and previously launched casual clothing line Filthy Fangs with her sister, Dani. She’s also been an ambassador and campaign star for brands Candie’s, Miss Me, Buxom and Biore, and appeared in front rows for Philipp Plein, Elie Tahari, Rochambeau and others during New York Fashion Week.

