Bella Thorne Elevates Topless Jacket Look With Platform Combat Boots for Instagram Giveaway

Bella Thorne dressed in edgy style for an Instagram giveaway, featuring two Sony PlayStation 5s and six Louis Vuitton handbags as prizes. For the contest, eight winners will be chosen on Jan. 3, 2022. Requiring a mass follow spree for entry, similar giveaways have grown popular among other celebrities-turned-influencers, including Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

For the occasion, the “Shake It Up” actress posed on her lengthy staircase, lined in colorful flowers. To kick off the giveaway, Thorne wore a beige miniskirt with a side cutout, as well as a matching cropped jacket with black bow accents. The star accessorized with white hair scrunchies, as well as one of the black Vuitton bags that’s part of her giveaway. With no top beneath her jacket, Thorne’s outfit created a risqué take on the matching sets trend.

When it came to shoes, Thorne slipped on a slick pair of bold combat-style boots by Miu Miu. The knee-high pair—also worn by Dua Lipa this season—featured black leather uppers with branded tongues, as well as thick laces, silver grommets and chunky chain accents. Her shoes were complete with buckled strap details and thick ridged soles, adding a rock star-worthy vibe to her look. Thorne’s boots retail for $1,990 on MiuMiu.com.

Miu Miu’s leather boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Miu Miu

Lugged sole combat boots have become one of the most popular styles this fall as a comfortable, edgy and utilitarian look. Many also come accented with buckles, chains and grommets —much like Thorne’s pair —for an extra grungy aesthetic. In recent weeks, stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Ciara and Kourtney Kardashian have also been spotted in similar lace-up pairs by Dr. Martens, LITA by Ciara and Prada.

For footwear, the “Midnight Sun” actress favors pointed-toe pumps and sandals from labels like Aquazzura, Versace and Saint Laurent on the red carpet. When off-duty, she’s also a fan of chunky sneakers and boots from DKNY, Balenciaga and Prada. Thorne is also an avid collector of Chanel shoes, handbags and jewelry, frequently wearing sandals, slides and sneakers from her own archive of the French luxury label.

