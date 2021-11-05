Bella Thorne Shows Off a Daring Sequined Crop Top & Mini Skirt With Sharp Metal-Toe Pumps at 2021 amfAR Gala

Bella Thorne hit the scene last night in a striking look for the 2021 amfAR Gala in Los Angeles.

The former Disney Channel starlet stepped out in a bold two-piece set courtesy of Giambattista Valli. Featuring an oversized white bib, the black sequin-covered crop top also came adorned with gold buttons. She styled the matching mini skirt with sheer black stockings and a pair of black leather Mary Jane-inspired stilettos.

Bella Thorne wearing a Giambattista Valli set covered in black sequins at the 2021 amfAR Gala. CREDIT: MEGA

The Tom Ford pumps, which come in satin as well as several other colorways and have been seen on the likes of supermodel Gigi Hadid, too, feature two thin straps with gold buckles. A sharp gold metal toe cap and an angular gold heel complete the edgy style. The leather version retails for $1,550.

Bella Thorne strikes a pose on the black carpet at the amfAR Gala Thursday. CREDIT: MEGA

The “Habit” actress, 24, also accessorized with a watch on each wrist and a host of sparkling diamond-encrusted jewelry, including bracelets and rings.

A closer view of Bella Thorne’s black leather Tom Ford Mary Jane pumps featuring a sharp gold metal toe cap and angular gold heel. CREDIT: MEGA

Over the years, the “Time Is Up” actress has become known for her head-turning ensembles, from the street to the red carpet to Instagram. Just last month, Thorne made a daring red carpet appearance in Rome, Italy wearing a gown with a thigh-high slit and Versace’s patent leather Safety Pin pumps.

