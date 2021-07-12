Bella Hadid Ruffles Her Way on to a Boat in a Frilly Yellow Dress and Strappy Sandals

Bella Hadid was a sunny sight in Cannes today.

On Monday, the supermodel enjoyed a boat day — in a look that screams “luxurious summer.” For her day on the water, Hadid opted for a vibrant yellow dress that was adorned with ruffles and was finalized with a high slit.

Hadid accessorized with rimless sunglasses and a plethora of stacked bracelets on her wrist. As for footwear, Hadid opted for a summer staple: strappy sandals. Her pair featured contrasting white and yellow straps and were finalized by a yellow insole and a low pyramid heel.

Bella Hadid out in Cannes on July 12. CREDIT: MEGA

Bella Hadid. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Bella Hadid’s shoes. CREDIT: MEGA

Hadid has been taking Cannes by storm, stepping out in bold and eye-catching dates for the past few days.

On Sunday, Hadid turned heads when she delivered drama on the red carpet at the premiere of “Tre Piani,” wearing an avant-garde gown from the Schiaparelli Haute Couture fall ’21 collection. Made from wool, the form-fitting dress featured a revealing open neckline that cut below Hadid’s cleavage. The dress was also designed with trending puff sleeves.

Bringing even more heat to the look, Hadid accessorized with a gold-dipped bronchial tree necklace — also Schiaparelli Haute Couture — that covered her open chest. The jewelry — designed to look like a lung passageway — was finalized with a plethora of rhinestones. Hadid also accessorized with dangling earrings. She even went high fashion with her hair, styling it in a sleek updo.

As for footwear, Hadid opted for strappy black sandal heels. The footwear featured two studded straps across the toe and were finalized with a stiletto heel.

Bella Hadid at Cannes Film Festival 2021 on July 11. CREDIT: MEGA

When it comes to her wardrobe, Hadid is known to take fashion risks. She’s a fan of retro dressing, opting for looks from the ’70s, ’90s and early 2000s. As for her red carpet moments, she often channels Old Hollywood. Brands she favorites include: Dior, Alexander Wang, Prada, Givenchy and Tom Ford.

