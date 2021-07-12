×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Bella Hadid Ruffles Her Way on to a Boat in a Frilly Yellow Dress and Strappy Sandals

By Robyn Merrett
Robyn Merrett

Robyn Merrett

More Stories By Robyn

View All
bella-hadid-yellow-dress-1-feature
March 2020
August 2020
September 2020
November 2020
View Gallery 96 Images

Bella Hadid was a sunny sight in Cannes today.

On Monday, the supermodel enjoyed a boat day — in a look that screams “luxurious summer.” For her day on the water, Hadid opted for a vibrant yellow dress that was adorned with ruffles and was finalized with a high slit.

Hadid accessorized with rimless sunglasses and a plethora of stacked bracelets on her wrist. As for footwear, Hadid opted for a summer staple: strappy sandals. Her pair featured contrasting white and yellow straps and were finalized by a yellow insole and a low pyramid heel.

bella hadid, yellow dress, heels, cannes
Bella Hadid out in Cannes on July 12.
CREDIT: MEGA
bella hadid, yellow dress, heels, cannes
Bella Hadid.
CREDIT: MEGA
bella hadid, yellow dress, strappy sandals, cannes
A closer view of Bella Hadid’s shoes.
CREDIT: MEGA

Hadid has been taking Cannes by storm, stepping out in bold and eye-catching dates for the past few days.

Related

Bella Hadid's Peek-a-Boo Dress & Gold-Dipped Lung Necklace May be the Most Daring Thing You See Today

Bella Hadid Goes 'Clueless' in a Checkered Shirt & Pink Mini Skirt With Trendy Thong Heels

Bella Hadid Proves Sweatpants Can Be Glam in a Trending Bustier & Chunky Mary Janes

On Sunday, Hadid turned heads when she delivered drama on the red carpet at the premiere of “Tre Piani,” wearing an avant-garde gown from the Schiaparelli Haute Couture fall ’21 collection. Made from wool, the form-fitting dress featured a revealing open neckline that cut below Hadid’s cleavage. The dress was also designed with trending puff sleeves.

Bringing even more heat to the look, Hadid accessorized with a gold-dipped bronchial tree necklace — also Schiaparelli Haute Couture — that covered her open chest. The jewelry — designed to look like a lung passageway — was finalized with a plethora of rhinestones. Hadid also accessorized with dangling earrings. She even went high fashion with her hair, styling it in a sleek updo.

As for footwear, Hadid opted for strappy black sandal heels. The footwear featured two studded straps across the toe and were finalized with a stiletto heel.

bella hadid, black dress, lung necklace, cannes
Bella Hadid at Cannes Film Festival 2021 on July 11.
CREDIT: MEGA

When it comes to her wardrobe, Hadid is known to take fashion risks. She’s a fan of retro dressing, opting for looks from the ’70s, ’90s and early 2000s. As for her red carpet moments, she often channels Old Hollywood. Brands she favorites include: Dior, Alexander Wang, Prada, Givenchy and Tom Ford.

Add strappy sandals to your summer wardrobe with these Bella Hadid-inspired finds below.

marc fisher, qulsa sandal, yellow sandal heels
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Marc Fisher Qulsa Sandal, $60

alice and olivia, deidra strappy heel, yellow heel
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack

To Buy: Alice and Olivia Deidra Strappy Heeled Sandal, $170

by far, yellow heels
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: By Far Square Toe 90mm Strappy Sandals, $355 (was $368)

Click through the gallery to see Bella Hadid’s street style evolution

Seriplanet Sponsored By Seriplanet

Code to Customization

Seriplanet launched Plus to meet the evolving needs of its commercial partners seeking customization.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad