Bella Hadid Perfects the ’90s Tracksuit in Gold-Trim Sweats & Classic Sneakers

By Robyn Merrett
You can always count on Bella Hadid to serve up a retro look — and nail it.

Over the weekend, Hadid stepped out for lunch in the West Village neighborhood of New York City, wearing a ’90s tracksuit from Stussy. The look featured a jacket with a gold trim, which the supermodel wore open, revealing a white sports bra. Hadid also wore the loose, coordinating pants just off her waist, exposing white boxers.

To accessorize, Hadid opted for layered gold necklaces, rimless sunglasses and a caramel colored shoulder bag.

bella hadid, tracksuit, sneakers, nyc
Bella Hadid out in New York City on June 5.
CREDIT: Splash News

As for footwear, Hadid kept the athletic theme going with a pair of classic low top sneakers. The lace-up shoes featured white canvas uppers and were finalized by a yellow rubber outsole.

bella hadid, tracksuit, sneakers, nyc
Bella Hadid.
CREDIT: Splash News
bella hadid, sneakers, nyc
A closer view of Bella Hadid’s sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash News

When it comes to retro dressing, Hadid is a big fan. She has a knack for looks from not just the ’90s, but the ’00s and the ’70s, sporting flared jumpsuits, bell bottom jeans and vintage hats. On her feet, she often goes for boots, loafers or sneakers. Her go-to footwear rotation includes brands like Prada, Dior, Nike and Dr. Martens to name a few.

Even for more dressed up occasions, Hadid maintains a throwback aesthetic. In April, for her sister Gigi Hadid’s 26th birthday, Bella statement-making corset that featured a criss cross neckline.

Bella Hadid, gigi hadid, gigi hadid 26th birthday, food truck, nyc
Bella Hadid at Gigi Hadid’s birthday on April 23, 2021.
CREDIT: MEGA

The top’s bold stripe print is a big hit among buzzy emerging labels, such as Charlotte Knowles and Kim Shui, and brands, including Victoria Beckham and Veronica Beard, offer similar pant styles. The model then leaned into her signature vintage vibe and styled it with a pair of high-waisted corduroy boot-cut trousers. For footwear, the 24-year-old completed the ensemble with a pair of tan suede square toe boots.

Add classic sneakers to your wardrobe like Bella’s with these picks below.

vans, old skool, white sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
To Buy: Vans Old Skool, $65

veja, campo chrome sneakers, white sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Veja Campo Chrome Free Low-Top Sneakers, $112 (was $126)

converse, chuck taylor all star core ox, white sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Converse Chuck Taylor All Store Core Ox, $55

