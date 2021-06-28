Bella Hadid Makes an Edgy Style Statement in Peekaboo Pants, Lace-Trim Tank Top and Pointy Boots

Bella Hadid’s latest all-black look had edgy moments.

The 24-year-old supermodel was coming-and-going from the Jacquemus fitting for Paris Fashion Week when she was snapped in 2000s-inspired low-rider pants with a peekaboo surprise by I Am Gia.

Bella Hadid in Paris. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA The sleek ensemble was pretty sophisticated and minimal in line with the French capital’s aesthetic. The cutout placement on the the bottom has a detail that showed a pop of skin. The center keyhole featured a vertical metal bar that draws the eye straight to the lower midriff. A matching ribbed tank by Rosemunde, with lingerie-inspired lace trim, as well as pointed leather boots upped the edginess even more.

The brunette accessorized with a black face mask, mini shoulder bag, tinted lens sunglasses and a slim gold chain watch on her left wrist.

Bella Hadid in I Am Gia’s peekaboo pants with pointed boots. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA The Dior muse has demonstrated a string of sharp street-style getups in the City of Lights as of late.

On Saturday, the model donned head-to-toe MM6 Maison Margiela 2022 Collection to the Loulou restaurant at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs. This included a striped button-down shirt layered with an oversized knit vest boasting the brand’s logo in sharp white lettering, as well as black leather leather trousers and chunky platform boots.

Hadid is no stranger to bold jewelry. She added Y2K-inspired eclectic pieces to the mix including numerous vintage chunky rings, sparkling bracelets, wide silver hoop earrings and a pearl necklace by Flash Jewelry.

See more of Bella Hadid’s edgy street style.

You can shop très chic boots like Hadid’s ahead.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Tackle Black Leather Boots, $129.95

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To Buy: Loeffler Randall Isla Slim Ankle Booties, $450