Bella Hadid Channels the ’70s in Brown Suede Jacket & Matching Wide-Leg Pants Teamed With the Pointiest Boots 

Bella Hadid is taking us back to the 1970s with her latest look.

On Sunday, Hadid arrived to Versace’s headquarters in Milan, Italy, wearing a deep brown suede jacket. The outerwear piece, which the model layered over a red button up shirt, was belted at the waist and featured a threaded trim throughout. Hadid coordinated with matching wide-leg pants that stopped just above her ankle.

Hadid accessorized with chunky hoop earrings, square sunglasses and a Louis Vuitton Monogram Pochette handbag. The purse features the label’s signature monogram pattern throughout with brass hardware and a zip-up closure. The bag is currently out of stock, but is available on the consignment market with TheRealReal.com selling the style for $716.

Bella Hadid out in Milan, Italy. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer view of Bella Hadid’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

As for footwear, Hadid opted for a sleek pair of boots. The shoes featured a leather construction and pointed toe, sitting atop a stiletto heel.

Today’s look is peak ’70s style as the decade was all about suede and flare. As fans of Hadid know, this isn’t the first time the model has transported back in time through her fashion. In addition to channeling the ’70s, Hadid recently showcased a series of 1990s-inspired looks while out in New York. On one occasion, Hadid stepped out in oversized puffer jacket, which she coordinated with vintage-looking jeans from Levi’s. The pants offered a straight-leg silhouette and vibrant red pockets, creating a retro aesthetic. On her feet, Hadid wore Air Force 1 low-top sneakers that come from Nike’s collaboration with Roc-a-Fella Records.

Other ways Hadid masters retro style is with varsity sweaters, checked blazers and moto jackets. She tends to stick with straight-leg pants, pairing them with either loafers, boots or sneakers. Her go-to footwear rotation includes brands like Prada, Dior, Nike and Dr. Martens to name a few.

