Bella Hadid Gives Business-Casual a Streetwear Flair in an Oversized Button Down Shirt, Baggy Pants & Loafers

Bella Hadid put a streetwear spin on business-casual dressing today while out in New York City. The model was spotted walking from her apartment to a meeting in oversized clothes.

Bella Hadid in NYC wearing an oversized striped shirt with navy blue trousers, a pair of black leather shoes and a Chanel bag. CREDIT: MEGA

The 25-year-old wore a loose-fitting, striped button-down shirt with a pair of navy wide-leg trousers. She accessorized the look with a pearl statement necklace with red detailing, a few chunky gold rings and a pair of small framed oval sunglasses. She carried her laptop in a black padded Chanel bag featuring the brand’s signature logo and top handles.

Bella Hadid in NYC wearing an oversized striped shirt with navy blue trousers and a pair of black leather shoes. CREDIT: MEGA

Hadid wore a pair of black leather shoes with a rubber sole and a slight heel.

The influencer has a knack for giving the most casual looks a runway aesthetic. Her style is always fashion-forward, including garments like oversized suiting, stylish track gear and halter tops. For her off-the-clock footwear aesthetic, Hadid gravitates toward colorful Asics, Nike and Adidas sneakers as well as combat boots.

Bella Hadid in New York City. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

When she hits the red carpet, Hadid gravitates toward gowns from high-end fashion brands like Tom Ford, Givenchy and Roberto Cavalli.

Bella Hadid wearing a Virgin Suicides inspired skirt for Marc Jacobs fall ’21 “Heaven” campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Mega

Hadid has also become a part of the early aughts fashion movement. She starred as the face of Marc Jacobs’ “Heaven” campaign for fall ’21. In one shot, Hadid strikes a pose in a skirt that pays homage to Sofia Coppola’s 1999 film “The Virgin Suicides.” The silky piece features the face of Kirsten Dunst’s character Lux Lisbon. She also poses in lug-soled Mary Jane shoes.

