×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Bella Hadid Gives Business-Casual a Streetwear Flair in an Oversized Button Down Shirt, Baggy Pants & Loafers

By Hanna McNeila
Hanna McNeila

Hanna McNeila

More Stories By Hanna

View All
Bella Hadid
March 2020
August 2020
September 2020
November 2020
View Gallery 96 Images

Bella Hadid put a streetwear spin on business-casual dressing today while out in New York City. The model was spotted walking from her apartment to a meeting in oversized clothes.

Bella Hadid, NYC, oversized clothes
Bella Hadid in NYC wearing an oversized striped shirt with navy blue trousers, a pair of black leather shoes and a Chanel bag.
CREDIT: MEGA

The 25-year-old wore a loose-fitting, striped button-down shirt with a pair of navy wide-leg trousers. She accessorized the look with a pearl statement necklace with red detailing, a few chunky gold rings and a pair of small framed oval sunglasses. She carried her laptop in a black padded Chanel bag featuring the brand’s signature logo and top handles.

Bella Hadid, NYC, oversized clothes
Bella Hadid in NYC wearing an oversized striped shirt with navy blue trousers and a pair of black leather shoes.
CREDIT: MEGA

Hadid wore a pair of black leather shoes with a rubber sole and a slight heel.

The influencer has a knack for giving the most casual looks a runway aesthetic. Her style is always fashion-forward, including garments like oversized suiting, stylish track gear and halter tops. For her off-the-clock footwear aesthetic, Hadid gravitates toward colorful Asics, Nike and Adidas sneakers as well as combat boots.

Bella Hadid, Adidas, crop top, black sneakers, nyc
Bella Hadid in New York City.
CREDIT: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

When she hits the red carpet, Hadid gravitates toward gowns from high-end fashion brands like Tom Ford, Givenchy and Roberto Cavalli.

bella hadid, marc jacobs
Bella Hadid wearing a Virgin Suicides inspired skirt for Marc Jacobs fall ’21 “Heaven” campaign.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Mega

Hadid has also become a part of the early aughts fashion movement. She starred as the face of Marc Jacobs’ “Heaven” campaign for fall ’21. In one shot, Hadid strikes a pose in a skirt that pays homage to Sofia Coppola’s 1999 film “The Virgin Suicides.” The silky piece features the face of Kirsten Dunst’s character Lux Lisbon. She also poses in lug-soled Mary Jane shoes. 

See more of Bella Hadid’s street style through the years.

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad