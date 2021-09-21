×
Bella Hadid Pops in Bright Red Sneakers With Black Sports Bra and Biker Shorts for Workout

By Jacorey Moon
Bella Hadid even makes gym attire look fashionable and edgy.

The model was spotted today in style while she was returning from the gym in New York City. For the ensemble, Hadid wore a sleek, black look that incorporated various pieces of activewear. She accessorized the outfit with chic black sunglasses, a statement-making handbag and tall black socks.

CREDIT: Robert O' Neil / SplashNews.com
A closer look at Bella Hadid’s red sneakers.
CREDIT: Robert O' Neil / SplashNews.com

On her feet, Hadid sported a pair of bright red sneakers that featured black shoelaces and other contrasting detailing as well.

Hadid is one of the most prominent models in the fashion industry and has held campaigns with brands like Jacquemus, Alexander Wang, Michael Kors, Balmain and Giuseppe Zanotti. She has also opened and walked in runway shows for brands like Off-White, Marc Jacobs, Khaite and Rodarte. Hadid recently starred in Self-Portrait’s spring ’22 lookbook, which showed her displaying different personalities.

The model’s style is always edgy and fashion-forward, including garments like oversized suiting, graphic-printed separates and halter tops. She usually opts for designs from Alexandre Vauthier, Michael Kors, Von Dutch, Versace and Mugler. For her signature shoe aesthetic, Hadid gravitates towards  pumps, striking boots, sleek sneakers and breezy heeled sandals.

Hadid also has an affinity for sporting vintage-inspired silhouettes from the likes of Prada, Christian Louboutin and Dr. Martens.

Put on a pair of red sneakers and give your outfits an athletic vibe, inspired by Bella Hadid.

