Bella Hadid Is Edgy in Bold Platform Boots & Oversized Maison Margiela Vest in Paris

Bella Hadid is on a roll with her edgy Parisian style. The model’s string of sharp ensembles in the City of Lights continued today, when she wore black leather platform boots to the Loulou restaurant.

The supermodel walked the Parisian streets in an eclectic ensemble with hints of menswear inspirations. Hadid wore a striped button-down shirt over black leather pants, bringing renewed edge to the office wear staple. The shirt was layered with an oversized knit vest by Maison Margiela, boasting the brand’s logo in sharp white lettering. Hadid added a Y2K spin to the look with eclectic jewelry, including numerous chunky rings, sparkling bracelets, wide silver hoop earrings and a pearl necklace featuring a silver hand pendant.

Bella Hadid walks to the Loulou restaurant in Paris. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

On the footwear front, Hadid wore a pair of black leather platform boots. The shoes featured sleek patent leather uppers with buckled straps, as well as thick rubber platform soles. Styled with her leather trousers, the pair brought instant rock n’ roll vibes to the look. Hadid complemented her boots with a tinted pair of skinny sunglasses and a black face mask.

A closer look at Hadid’s boots. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Platform boots have become a go-to shoe among edgy fashion trendsetters like Irina Shayk, Kylie Jenner and Hunter Schaefer due to their grunge and punk-rock origins. Chunky Chelsea and lace-up styles with ridged soles by brands like Prada, Dr. Martens and Stuart Weitzman have grown in popularity in recent months as well. Hadid has long been a fan of the silhouette, previously wearing models by Ganni, Nodaleto and Bottega Veneta.

Hadid’s outfit was the latest in a slew of edgy-chic looks she’s worn in Paris this week. The model wore a sheer top and leather blazer with trending “ugly shoes” on Thursday, as well as an oversized leather trench coat and brown jeans. Yesterday, she donned a halter neck top, low-rise trousers, and pointed-toe pumps for Dior’s spring ’22 menswear show.

The Marc Jacobs model is known across the fashion industry for her grungy and edgy style, frequently wearing studded and vintage-inspired shoes by Prada, Christian Louboutin, Dr. Martens, New Balance and more. The model can often be seen at events and red carpets in similarly edgy ensembles, often featuring sheer fabric, crystals and her go-to red and black colors by labels like Tom Ford, Givenchy, Roberto Cavalli and Alexandre Vauthier.

The model’s career has made her the face of designer campaigns for Chanel, Jacquemus, Max Mara, Versace and more. She’s become one to watch at runway shows as well, walking for every brand from Brandon Maxwell to Miu Miu during Fashion Month. Her other accolades include being an ambassador for Dior Beauty and Bulgari and designing her own clothing line with Chrome Hearts in 2017.

