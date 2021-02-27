Bella Hadid Steps Out in Shimmering Pants and Unreleased Yeezy Sneakers

Bella Hadid proves why casual blue hues and sneakers are the perfect transitional daytime look.

The model wore a vibrant blue and white track-inspired hoodie teamed with a cropped white tee shirt and dark blue coated pants while visiting her friend in the West Village neighborhood of New York yesterday. She teamed this laidback look with a color-blocked puffer jacket and accessorized with a gold necklace, hoop earrings and a white face mask.

Bella Hadid in New York City on Feb. 26, 2021. CREDIT: Wylde / SplashNews.com

For footwear, Hadid selected a pair of Adidas Yeezy 450 Cloud sneakers in the white colorway. Impending their long-anticipated release, these buzzy shoes feature a sock-style silhouette with mesh uppers, a lace-up vamp and a statement EVA midsole and outer sole hybrid. While these sneakers have not yet been released to the public, they are currently available on the resale market for up to $2,100 per pair on sites like stockx.com.

Here’s a closer look at Bella Hadid’s chunky sole white sneakers. CREDIT: Wylde / SplashNews.com

This sighting comes on the heels of Hadid paying homage to the Y2K-era Canadian tuxedo. On Feb. 25, the runway model wore a light wash denim vest from Eb Denim teamed with a coordinating button-down shirt from Tommy Hilfiger and Levi’s High Loose jeans in a medium blue wash. The 24-year-old complemented the similar daytime outfit with a pair of buzzy Adidas x Wales Bonner Samba sneakers.

Hadid is known for her collection of coveted and classic sneaker styles worn to polish off her signature ’90s and early 2000s-inspired aesthetic. Over the past several months, she has been spotted in exclusive silhouettes from the New Balance Stray Rats x 827 Sewer Stompers and Roc-A-Fella Nike sneakers to the Dior B27 and Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers.

Across footwear categories, Hadid continuously shares her affinity for chunky sole selections. Some of her other favorite shoes include lug sole boots and loafers from brands, including Ganni, Dr. Martens and Prada.

