×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Bella Hadid Steps Out in Shimmering Pants and Unreleased Yeezy Sneakers

By Elisa Lewittes
Elisa Lewittes

Elisa Lewittes

More Stories By Elisa

View All
Bella Hadid Visits A Friend In The West Village
March 2020
August 2020
September 2020
November 2020
View Gallery 96 Images

Bella Hadid proves why casual blue hues and sneakers are the perfect transitional daytime look.

The model wore a vibrant blue and white track-inspired hoodie teamed with a cropped white tee shirt and dark blue coated pants while visiting her friend in the West Village neighborhood of New York yesterday. She teamed this laidback look with a color-blocked puffer jacket and accessorized with a gold necklace, hoop earrings and a white face mask.

Bella Hadid wears an open sweatshirt and bares her belly when seen visiting a friends apartment in the West VillagePictured: Bella Hadid Ref: SPL5213382 260221 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Wylde / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Bella Hadid in New York City on Feb. 26, 2021.
CREDIT: Wylde / SplashNews.com

For footwear, Hadid selected a pair of Adidas Yeezy 450 Cloud sneakers in the white colorway. Impending their long-anticipated release, these buzzy shoes feature a sock-style silhouette with mesh uppers, a lace-up vamp and a statement EVA midsole and outer sole hybrid. While these sneakers have not yet been released to the public, they are currently available on the resale market for up to $2,100 per pair on sites like stockx.com.

Related

Katy Perry's Tank Top, Leggings & Affordable Pool Slides Are Fit for a Walk With Her Daughter

16 Sneakers You Can Wear Without Socks

Adidas Stan Smith Shoes & More Top Styles Start at Just $62 During Adidas' Latest Sale

Bella Hadid wears an open sweatshirt and bares her belly when seen visiting a friends apartment in the West VillagePictured: Bella Hadid Ref: SPL5213382 260221 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Wylde / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Here’s a closer look at Bella Hadid’s chunky sole white sneakers.
CREDIT: Wylde / SplashNews.com

This sighting comes on the heels of Hadid paying homage to the Y2K-era Canadian tuxedo. On Feb. 25, the runway model wore a light wash denim vest from Eb Denim teamed with a coordinating button-down shirt from Tommy Hilfiger and Levi’s High Loose jeans in a medium blue wash. The 24-year-old complemented the similar daytime outfit with a pair of buzzy Adidas x Wales Bonner Samba sneakers.

Hadid is known for her collection of coveted and classic sneaker styles worn to polish off her signature ’90s and early 2000s-inspired aesthetic. Over the past several months, she has been spotted in exclusive silhouettes from the New Balance Stray Rats x 827 Sewer Stompers and Roc-A-Fella Nike sneakers to the Dior B27 and Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers.

Across footwear categories, Hadid continuously shares her affinity for chunky sole selections. Some of her other favorite shoes include lug sole boots and loafers from brands, including Ganni, Dr. Martens and Prada.

Click through this gallery to see how Bella Hadid’s style has transformed over the years.

The new Bolt sneaker for Creative Sponsored By Creative Recreation

A Bolt of Sneaker Inspiration: Creative Recreation Kicks Off 2021 with a New Silhouette

The brand is now helmed by a design duo, including returning co-founder Rich Cofinco.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad