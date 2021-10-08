Bella Hadid Revives the No-Pants Trend in an Oversized Nike Shirt and Red Sneakers That Pop

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Bella Hadid does the no-pants trend justice.

The model was spotted while out and about in New York City yesterday. For the ensemble, Hadid wore a Nike shirt and accessorized the piece with tall white crew socks.

Bella Hadid wears a Nike pullover shirt in New York City. CREDIT: Robert O' Neil / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Bella Hadid’s Salomon sneakers. CREDIT: Robert O' Neil / SplashNews.com

Celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin and Rita Ora embraced the no-pants silhouette on the streets throughout 2018.

To address the footwear, Hadid wore a bright red pair of Salomon running sneakers that also have a hiking effect. Although this particular hue isn’t available online, other colorways of the sneakers are available for purchase at Salomon.com.

Hadid is one of the most prominent models in the fashion industry and has held campaigns with brands such as Alexander Wang, Michael Kors, Balmain and Giuseppe Zanotti. She has also opened and walked in runway shows for brands like Off-White, Marc Jacobs, Khaite and Rodarte.

The model’s style is always fashion-forward, including garments like oversized suiting, graphic-printed separates and halter tops. When she’s not walking down runways or posting editorial-worthy selfies on Instagram, Hadid saunters down the streets of NYC in trendy silhouettes. For her signature shoe aesthetic, Hadid gravitates towards pumps, striking boots, sleek sneakers and breezy heeled sandals. Hadid also has a penchant for sporting vintage-inspired silhouettes from the likes of Prada, Christian Louboutin and Dr. Martens. She usually opts for designs from Alexandre Vauthier, Michael Kors, Von Dutch, Versace and Mugler.

