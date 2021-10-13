Bella Hadid Does Oversized Streetwear in Nike Jacket and Track Pants With Go-to Asics Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Bella Hadid proved yet again that nobody can pull off oversized street style like her when the model stepped out in NYC on Tuesday a few days after celebrating her 25th birthday. She paired a white graphic T-shirt with red and blue detailing with navy blue track pants. She threw an oversized navy blue button-up Nike jacket on top and carried a white canvas tote bag. She topped off her look with vintage-looking sunglasses.

The runway star finished off the sporty look with black Asics Gel-Quantum Levitrack running sneakers that she wore a few times in London over the summer. The mesh shoes are mainly black with pops of bright yellow, gray and white, and her exact pair sells for at least $344 on StockX’s website. When off-duty, she is often seen in sporty sneakers by New Balance and Salomon, as well as Adidas.

Hadid is known across the fashion industry for her off-duty style. She frequently wears studded and vintage-inspired shoes by Prada, Christian Louboutin, Dr. Martens and more. The Michael Kors model doesn’t stop with her street style, however, as she can often be seen at events and red carpets in edgy ensembles as well. These often feature sheer fabric, crystals and her go-to red and black colors by labels like Tom Ford, Givenchy, Roberto Cavalli and Alexandre Vauthier.

