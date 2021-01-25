Bella Hadid Poses Like a Puppet in an Edgy Tulle Dress With Pumps for Moschino’s Spring 2021 Campaign

For the Moschino spring 2021 ad campaign, Bella Hadid posed as a puppet, while modeling Jeremy Scott’s designs for the Italian luxury brand, and shared an image, photographed by Steven Miesel, which was released today.

The 25-year-old wore a body-conscious dress with a tulle overlay and bondage detail from the brand’s new collection. Hadid teamed the edgy outfit with what appears to be a beige coat in her hand and accessorized the look with a coordinating pouch handbag.

As for footwear, the runway model completed the ensemble with a pair of sleek white pumps. They feature a pointed toe and a tall stiletto heel.

This artful sighting comes on the heels of the social media personality’s V Magazine editorial earlier this week.

For the space age-themed photoshoot, Hadid wore looks from Giorgio Armani, Hermes, and Bulgari teamed with black footwear, including platform boots and pumps, from Giuseppe Zanotti.

Bella Hadid in New York in December, wearing a look that showcases how the obsession with ’90s fashion is morphing into nostalgia for the early aughts. CREDIT: Splash News

While the Victoria’s Secret alumna is no stranger to high-fashion, Hadid is arguably best known for her ultra-cool street style ensembles. Vintage outerwear or a puffer jacket teamed with mom-style pants continues to be her signature everyday look. For footwear, Hadid continues to master her edgy, early-2000s aesthetic and is frequently seen styling buzzy sneaker silhouettes, including the Off-White x Nike Jordan 1 Retro and Air Force 1 Low Roc-a-Fella colorways. For more elevated ensembles, the model often chooses a chunky sole boot or loafer. Some of her favorite styles include those from Dr. Martens, Ganni, and Prada.

Take a cue from the supermodel’s cool-girl style, and refresh your white pumps collection with similar options below.

