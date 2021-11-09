Bella Hadid Goes Monochrome in All-Black Outfit With Sporty Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Bella Hadid dressed for the changing weather.

The model was seen in NYC bundled up for the chilly November weather on Monday. She sported a black moisture-wicking long-sleeve top with white detailing and oversized black sweatpants. She added a colorful checkered stocking hat to her look, as well as a black face mask and several rings.

Bella Hadid in NYC on Nov. 8. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

For footwear, Hadid stayed on-theme with an athletic style in a black colorway, similar to the rest of her outfit. Her sneakers feature black laces, a black tongue and a black chunky sole.

A closer look at Hadid’s sneakers. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

The model’s style is often fashion-forward, including garments like oversized suiting, halter tops and graphic-printed separates. For her signature shoe aesthetic, Hadid’s collection includes a variety, with styles like cool sneakers, pumps, striking boots, edgy thong sandals and breezy heeled sandals. Hadid also has an affinity for sporting vintage-inspired silhouettes from the likes of Prada, Christian Louboutin and Dr. Martens. She usually opts for designs from Alexandre Vauthier, Michael Kors, Von Dutch, Versace and Mugler.

Hadid is known to many as one of the prominent models in the fashion industry, holding campaigns with top brands such as Alexander Wang, Michael Kors and Balmain. Recently, the model starred in Self-Portrait’s spring ’22 look book, which showed her displaying different personalities. She has also opened and walked in runway shows for brands like Off-White, Rodarte, Marc Jacobs and Khaite.

Shop these options for your own take on black sneakers.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Steve Madden Smack Sneaker, $90

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Ave

Buy Now: Rick Owens x Veja Low-Top Sock Sneakers, $290

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Fila Memory Flux SR Work Sneaker, $50

Click through the gallery to see Bella Hadid’s street style evolution.