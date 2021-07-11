Bella Hadid’s Peek-a-Boo Dress & Gold-Dipped Lung Necklace May be the Most Daring Thing You See Today

Bella Hadid may have debuted her most daring look to date at the Cannes Film Festival 2021.

The supermodel delivered drama on the red carpet at the premiere of “Tre Piani,” wearing an avant-garde gown from the Schiaparelli Haute Couture fall ’21 collection. Made from wool, the form-fitting dress featured a revealing open neckline that cut below Hadid’s cleavage. The dress was also designed with trending puff sleeves.

Bringing even more heat to the look, Hadid accessorized with a gold-dipped bronchial tree necklace — also Schiaparelli Haute Couture — that covered her open chest. The jewelry — designed to look like a lung passageway — was finalized with a plethora of rhinestones. Hadid also accessorized with dangling earrings. She even went high fashion with her hair, styling it in a sleek updo.

As for footwear, Hadid opted for strappy black sandal heels. The footwear featured two studded straps across the toe and were finalized with a stiletto heel.

Since arriving in France, Hadid has been serving look after look — on and off the red carpet.

Earlier on Sunday, Hadid showcased a more casual ensemble, wearing a multi-colored sheer dress while out and about. The flowy frock featured ruffled sleeves and a newspaper-like print throughout. She wore the dress as a coverup, layering it atop what appears to be a swimsuit.

As for footwear, Hadid brought back a retro trend: jelly shoes. Coming in the form of heels, Hadid’s pair featured baby pink straps across the toe and were finalized with a low heel.

When it comes to her wardrobe, Hadid is known to take fashion risks. She’s a fan of retro dressing, opting for looks from the ’70s, ’90s and early 2000s. As for her red carpet moments, she often channels Old Hollywood. Brands she favorites include: Dior, Alexander Wang, Prada, Givenchy and Tom Ford.

