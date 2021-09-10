Bella Hadid Gives Early Aughts Magic in a Funky Crisscross Top, Plaid Pants & Pointy Pumps

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Bella Hadid’s latest look feels like a throwback moment to the early 2000s.

The model was spotted while out and about in New York City during NYFW on Wednesday night. Her ensemble gave a lesson in throwback styles to the early aughts, with mismatched fabrics and trends incorporated galore. She wore a flowy top that featured crisscross straps with plaid slight-flared pants that had a slice opening around the ankles for a flapping effect.

Bella Hadid steps out with friends during a New York Fashion Week. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Bella Hadid’s pointed-toe black pumps. CREDIT: MEGA

For shoes, Hadid donned a pair of black ultra-pointed toe pumps that also incorporated a crisscross embossment on the front of the shoes.

The model’s style is always both edgy and fashion-forward, including garments like oversized suiting, graphic-printed separates and halter tops. She usually opts for designs from Alexandre Vauthier, Michael Kors, Von Dutch, Versace and Mugler. For her signature shoe aesthetic, Hadid gravitates towards sleek pumps, buzzy sneakers and breezy heeled sandals.

Hadid also has an affinity for sporting vintage-inspired silhouettes from the likes of Prada, Christian Louboutin and Dr. Martens. When gracing red carpets, Hadid wears gowns from signature fashion brands like Tom Ford, Givenchy and Roberto Cavalli.

Hadid is one of the most prominent models in the fashion industry and has held campaigns with brands like Jacquemus, Alexander Wang, Michael Kors, Balmain and Giuseppe Zanotti. She has also opened and walked in runway shows for brands like Off-White, Marc Jacobs, Khaite and Rodarte.

