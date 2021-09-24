Bella Hadid Discovers the ‘Best Shoes’ in Hajime Sorayama Mizunos & a Cutout Top

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Bella Hadid, no stranger to sneaker culture, gave a pair of Mizunos a rave review on her social media.

The model posted to her Instagram with a set of photos. In the pictures, she wore a maroon Peter Do Detachable Glove Knit Sweater, which retails for $1,150. She also wore blue track pants with her sweater and tied her dark hair up. She kept her accessories minimal with gold hoop earrings with Hadid’s name on them as well as a gold bracelet that she wore over the gloved sleeve.

Hadid gave her footwear a glowing review. She captioned her post: “Best shoes Thank You @hajimesorayamaofficial.”

The pair was a silver metallic Mizuno sneaker by Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama. The Wave Prophecy shoes featured a shiny, metallic silver upper with gray laces as well as gel pockets in the sole. When off-duty, she is often seen in sporty sneakers like the silver pair she sported on social media from athletic brands like New Balance and Salomon, as well as Adidas.

When she dresses up a bit more, the Marc Jacobs model is privy to be seen at events and red carpets in edgy ensembles that feature sheer fabric, crystals and her go-to red and black colors by labels like Givenchy, Tom Ford and Roberto Cavalli. Hadid is known across the fashion industry for her grungy style, frequently wearing studded and vintage-inspired shoes by Christian Louboutin, Prada, Dr. Martens and more.

Add silver into your sneaker game with any of the following.

Buy Now: Nike Wmns Air Max 90 ‘Metallic Pack, $83- $144.

Buy Now: Calvin Klein Ryder Sneaker, $50.

Buy Now: Fila Women’s Disruptor II Premium Metallic Casual Athletic Sneakers, $40.

