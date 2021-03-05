Bella Hadid Makes Two Different Stripe Patterns Work With Crop Sweater, Suit & These Buzzy Sneakers 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Bella Hadid is making a case for doubling up on patterns.

On Thursday, the supermodel stepped out in Paris, France, wearing a blue, purple and brown striped turtleneck sweater. Hadid teamed the cozy top with a brown striped blazer and coordinating trousers. While doubling up on patterns can be challenging, Hadid’s particular look works as her patterns are of the same style. Though her sweater features horizontal lines and her trousers are vertical — together the pieces balance each other and don’t appear busy or distracting.

Over the outerwear piece, Hadid added a solid brown blazer, creating a chic layering effect. She wore a matching face mask and glossy rounded sunglasses. As for footwear, Hadid opted for the buzzy Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Mocha” sneakers.

Bella Hadid in Paris, France on March 4. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Bella Hadid’s sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

The sneakers feature an oversized backward facing Swoosh and black and dark mocha nubuck uppers with contrasting red details. Scott’s Cactus Jack logo is present on the tongue, medial side and sockliner. The sneakers dropped with a $130 price tag, but are currently available on the resale market for $1,000 and up at GOAT.com.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Mocha’ CREDIT: GOAT

When it comes to colors, brown is a hue Hadid favorites. Over the weekend, Hadid was seen at the Versace headquarters in Milan, Italy, wearing a deep brown suede jacket paired with matching wide-leg pants. As for footwear, Hadid opted for a sleek pair of boots. The shoes featured a leather construction and pointed toe, sitting atop a stiletto heel. She’s previously sported the shade in leather looks, dresses and more.

Bella Hadid out in Milan, Italy. CREDIT: Splash News

In addition to brown, Hadid’s wardrobe includes a plethora of throwback looks. She has a knack for looks from the ’70s, sporting flared jumpsuits, bell bottom jeans and retro hats. On her feet, she often goes for boots, loafers or sneakers. Her go-to footwear rotation includes brands like Prada, Dior, Nike and Dr. Martens to name a few.

When she’s not showcasing her own aesthetic, Hadid can be seen on the runway of the industry’s biggest names, including Off-White, Mugler, Lanvin, Missoni and more. This year, the model will be featured in Versace’s pre-recorded fall ’21 show, which will premiere on March 7.

