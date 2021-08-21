Bella Hadid Is Sporty-Chic in a Blue Corset and Chunky Black Sneakers in London

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Bella Hadid gives a lesson in subdued edginess with her latest look.

The model was spotted with artist Dua Lipa while out and about in London yesterday. For the ensemble, Hadid wore a look that felt neutral and toned down. She sported a brown leather trench coat, a dark blue corset top and loose-fitting black trousers. To accessorize the look, she carried a black leather bag and added jewelry that featured different gemstones and silver embellishments.

Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa seen out and about in London. CREDIT: PALACE LEE / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Bella Hadid’s sneakers. CREDIT: PALACE LEE / SplashNews.com

For footwear, Hadid donned a pair of eye-catching sneakers that featured a silver, black, white and yellow color palette. The shoes featured an on-trend chunky sole.

The model’s style is both edgy and fashion-forward, including silhouettes like oversized suiting, graphic-printed separates and halter tops. She typically dabbles in designs from Alexandre Vauthier, Michael Kors, Von Dutch, Versace and Mugler. Hadid often sports vintage-inspired styles from the likes of Prada, Christian Louboutin and Dr. Martens. When dressed to the nines, Hadid wears gowns from legacy fashion brands like Tom Ford, Givenchy and Roberto Cavalli.

Hadid is one of the most prominent models in the fashion industry and has held campaigns with brands like Jacquemus, Alexander Wang, Balmain and Giuseppe Zanotti. She has also opened and walked in runway shows for brands like Off-White, Marc Jacobs, Khaite and Rodarte.

Slip on a pair of chunky black sneakers, inspired by Bella Hadid.

CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Brooks Women’s Adrenaline GTS 21 Running Sneakers, $130.

CREDIT: Farfetch

To Buy: Carvela Jemm Elastic Chunky-Sole Sneakers, $141.

CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Maxima-R Sneakers, $100.

Flip through the gallery to see Bella Hadid’s street style evolution.