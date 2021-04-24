Bella Hadid Goes Bold in Corset Bodysuit, Corduroy Pants and Square-Toed Boots for Gigi’s Birthday

Bella Hadid wore the chicest retro-inspired look to celebrate sister Gigi Hadid’s 26th birthday with a festive food truck in New York on Friday.

She wore an eye-catching corset bodysuit with a bodice-like silhouette, a criss-cross neckline and long sleeves with cut-out shoulder detail for the occasion. The top’s bold stripe print and geometric design are aesthetically similar to the codes of buzzy emerging labels, such as Charlotte Knowles and Kim Shui, and brands, including Victoria Beckham and Veronica Beard, offer similar pant styles.

The model leaned into her signature vintage aesthetic and styled it with a pair of high-waisted corduroy boot-cut trousers with a front-zipper closure in an on-trend orange colorway.

Bella Hadid at Gigi Hadid’s birthday on April 23, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

Hadid accessorized her occasion-ready attire with layered gold hardware and red beaded jewelry teamed with a Style Guise face mask in the chocolate brown colorway.

For footwear, the 24-year-old completed the ensemble with a pair of tan suede square toe boots. Her shoes feature two-toned neutral paneling on the uppers with a medium brown hue covering the vamp, complete with a sharp square heel. With this sighting, Bella confirmed her affinity for the square toe and modernized western boot trends.

Here’s a closer look at Bella Hadid’s boots. CREDIT: MEGA

Bella Hadid is known for retro fashion choices and continues to prove her street style star status with her various on-trend ’70s-inspired looks. On Jan. 26, during Paris Fashion Week, the model selected another corduroy-centric look with a matching beige set from The Row.

Belle Hadid leaves her hotel in Paris during Haute Couture Paris fashion week on January 26, 2021 in Paris, France. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Like her older sister, Gigi, the younger Hadid sister frequently pairs her casual daytime outfits with a pair of combat boots — one of hottest footwear trend for 2021. Recently, the Off White High Hiking boots in the black colorway have become her go-to every shoe. Yesterday, she styled them with a slogan white tee shirt, coordinating wide-leg jeans and a black leather blazer.

Embrace the square toe boot trend with similar neutral styles below.

