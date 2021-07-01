Bella Hadid Gives Her Blazer a Sexy Edge With a Peek-A-Boo Tops, Low-Rise Jeans & Sneakers

Bella Hadid is proof that you can never go wrong with a blazer.

On Thursday, the supermodel stepped out in Paris, wearing a look that blended a business casual aesthetic with an edgy one. Hadid started off her ensemble with an oversized blazer that was of a soft blush hue. Underneath the blazer, Hadid opted for a white boyfriend shirt, which she styled unbuttoned.

Next, Hadid added a surprise, wearing a fitted cut out top with a tie-front closure and ragged edges at the hem. The top added a sexy element to the classic look, giving it a refreshing twist. Hadid paired the pieces with light wash straight leg jeans that offered a low-rise fit. Low-rise jeans are having a major moment right now as the fashion industry is revitalizing trends from the 2000s.

As for footwear, Hadid opted for sneakers. Her easygoing kicks featured gray uppers and a rubber outsole, making them ideal for walking long hours.

Hadid’s look is a perfect styling lesson on the different ways to dress down a blazer. While traditionally considered a more formal look, blazers can easily be worn for casual occasions. Rather than pairing the outerwear piece with trousers, consider styling it with denim and sneakers like Hadid or slides and sandals. Of course, Hadid isn’t the only star to make blazers casual. Kate Middleton, Katie Holmes, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and more have mastered the art of dressing down the trend.

