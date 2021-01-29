Bella Hadid Brings Back Slinky Sandals in a Backless Cutout Dress for Givenchy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Bella Hadid continued her busy January by starring in a new campaign.

On top of walking in Fendi’s Couture show during Paris Fashion Week and appearing in a Moschino campaign as well, the supermodel capped off her week posing in new pieces from Givenchy. The shoot put Hadid in a backless, charm-embellished ankle-length dress complete with cutout elbow patches to match.

On her feet, the model slipped on a pair of sandals that channel one of the 2000s biggest trends: slinky sandals. The new wedges from the French fashion house include a thicker leather strap atop a chunky heel with a peep-toe opening, paying homage to the retro silhouette made famous by Steve Madden and a favorite amongst celebrity footwear trends two decades ago.

Trends from the late 1990s and early 2000s have been resurfacing across the industry in the past few seasons, highlighting a return to familiarity and comfort expressed through fashion during these unpredictable times. Hadid herself is a prominent fan of the revitalized retro style movement, oftentimes opting for throwback silhouettes and trends to complement her off-duty style.

The model stepped out in Paris yesterday for example in a look that redefined comfy-chic style. The easygoing ensemble pair a soft-knit striped sweater with matching printed pants and a classic white tee; Hadid also layered in a beaded necklace branded with her name, appealing to the 1990s in everything from jewelry to footwear. To keep warm, the 24-year-old made sure to include a sleek puffer jacket. Puffer jackets quickly became the must-have outerwear trend thus far in the new year.

Completing the bold look for Hadid was her set of sleek black booties. Spotted wearing the pair repeatedly across Paris this week, the pointed-toe silhouette pulled inspiration from western-style silhouettes with its angular finish and mid-height heel for a boost of height.

Bella Hadid leaves her hotel in Paris, Jan. 28.

When it comes to everyday fashion, the younger Hadid sister opts for shoes from Nike along with Prada, Solomon, Zara, Dr. Martens, New Balance and more, returning to a grungier footwear feel almost every time. For red carpet events and fancier get-togethers, the model oftentimes steps out in designs courtesy of Dior, Alexander Wang and Tom Ford amongst others.

Her modeling career has made her the face of campaigns for Jacquemus, Chanel and Helmut Lang in the past few seasons alone; she previously walked the runway for every name in the book, too, from Marc Jacobs to Miu Miu and Burberry.







