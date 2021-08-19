Bella Hadid Gives ’90s Grunge Style a Sporty Twist in Running Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Bella Hadid was spotted in London in a mix of edgy and athletic.

The model was out and about on Thursday in a grungy black outfit. She paired a black and white graphic T-shirt with loose-fitting black trousers. She added a black leather button-down coat to the look. Hadid wore mixed jewelry and carried a leopard-print sweater over her arm. Her glossy locks were tied up with a claw clip and she added small black sunglasses as well as a black mask to her outfit.

Bella Hadid in London. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The runway star added a surprising twist to the ’90s-inspired grunge look with black Asics running sneakers. The mesh shoes were mainly black with pops of bright yellow, gray and white. When off-duty, she is often seen in sporty sneakers by New Balance and Salomon, as well as Adidas.

Bella Hadid in London. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Hadid is known across the fashion industry for her grungy style, like this outfit. She frequently wears studded and vintage-inspired shoes by Prada, Christian Louboutin, Dr. Martens and more. The Michael Kors model doesn’t stop with her street style, however, as she can often be seen at events and red carpets in edgy ensembles as well. These often feature sheer fabric, crystals and her go-to red and black colors by labels like Tom Ford, Givenchy, Roberto Cavalli and Alexandre Vauthier.

