Bella Hadid Goes Sporty in Track Pants and Sports Bra with Black Sneakers While Out in NYC

Bella Hadid makes running errands look chic.

The model was spotted while out in NYC with brother Anwar Hadid yesterday, wearing a sporty look that takes running errands up a few notches. Hadid wore a black and yellow athleisure-centric outfit that incorporated a pair of Adidas track pants, a black sports bra and a sleek cropped black jacket on top. She accessorized the look with a chunky gold necklace and a pair of gold hoops personalized with her name etched in them.

Bella Hadid is spotted out in New York City. CREDIT: Robert O' Neil / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Bella Hadid’s black sneakers. CREDIT: Robert O' Neil / SplashNews.com

When it came down to the shoes, Bella wore a black pair of sneakers, which helped to tie the ensemble together overall.

The model’s style is always fashion-forward, including garments like oversized suiting, graphic-printed separates and halter tops. For her signature shoe aesthetic, Hadid gravitates towards pumps, striking boots, sleek sneakers, edgy thong sandals and breezy heeled sandals. Hadid also has an affinity for sporting vintage-inspired silhouettes from the likes of Prada, Christian Louboutin and Dr. Martens. She usually opts for designs from Alexandre Vauthier, Michael Kors, Von Dutch, Versace and Mugler.

Hadid is one of the most prominent models in the fashion industry and has held campaigns with brands such as Alexander Wang, Michael Kors, Balmain and Giuseppe Zanotti. Hadid recently starred in Self-Portrait’s spring ’22 look book, which showed her displaying different personalities. She has also opened and walked in runway shows for brands like Off-White, Marc Jacobs, Khaite and Rodarte.

Below, black sneakers to give your outfits a sporty edge, inspired by Bella Hadid.

