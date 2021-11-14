Bella Hadid Hits the Beach in Leopard Thong Bikini and Chunky Black Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Bella Hadid brought eclectic edgy style to the beach in Miami this weekend.

The supermodel strolled to the beach in a sleek thong bikini, covered in a wild leopard print. Before taking a dip in the ocean, the star layered the set with a low-rise canvas miniskirt instantly reminiscent of the early 2000’s. The beige number featured thin front pockets, as well as a wide attached belt. Hadid brought added glamour to her look with a thin gold body chain, as well as a heart pendant necklace, layered bangles and a pair of orange-tinted sunglasses—plus a tie-dye crochet cowboy hat.

Bella Hadid arrives at the beach in Miami. CREDIT: MEGA

Bella Hadid arrives at the beach in Miami. CREDIT: MEGA

When it came to shoes, Hadid briefly wore a pair of Adidas x Craig Green ZX 2K Phormar II sneakers. The style featured a chunky silhouette with black uppers, rounded toes and thick soles. The pair was complete with cord lacing cinched with silver cord locks. Hadid’s shoes retail for $270 on Farfetch.com.

Related The 10 Best Adidas Walking Shoes, According to a Podiatrist Saucony, Adidas and Brooks Earnings Reveal the Running Category's Momentum The Adidas Yeezy Knit Runner Boot Is Releasing Tomorrow Exclusively in North America

Bella Hadid arrives at the beach in Miami. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Hadid’s Adidas x Craig Green ZX 2K Phormar II sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

Adidas x Craig Green’s ZX 2K Phormar II sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Monochrome sneakers like Hadid’s have been trending this season, due to their versatility. The style also adds a stylish boost to most ensembles from its mix of sporty and relaxed aesthetics. In addition to Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Yara Shahidi and Emily Ratajkowski have also worn monochrome sneakers this season from Nike, Adidas and Reebok.

Bella Hadid arrives at the beach in Miami. CREDIT: MEGA

When it comes to fashion, the model’s edgy style often mixes grunge and early 2000s aesthetics for looks that mix vintage, and luxury pieces. Hadid often wears sneakers by Adidas, New Balance and Nike, plus trendy shoes like Yeezy’s Foam Runners. The model can also be spotted in sharp pointed-toe pumps and sandals on the red carpet, from top brands like Christian Louboutin, Fendi and Miu Miu.

Wear black sneakers this fall, inspired by Bella Hadid.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Comme des Garcons x Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, $270.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: Universal Thread Lunea sneakers, $15.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Nike RYZ 365 2 sneakers, $85.

Click through the gallery to see Bella Hadid’s sleek style evolution over the years.