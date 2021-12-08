Becky G Turns Heads in Extreme Thigh-High Slit Yellow Dress & 6-Inch Heels at People’s Choice Awards

The 2021 People’s Choice Awards is set to be a star-studded night, but things are heating up on the red carpet first.

Becky G arrives at the People’s Choice Awards in Roberto Cavalli gown and Jimmy Choo platform sandals on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Becky G immediately turned heads as she arrived wearing a black and yellow Roberto Cavalli gown. The vibrant floor-length ensemble featured an extreme thigh-high slit and torso cutout.

The 24-year-old artist paired her backless look with a large cuff earring and a gold ring. She let her look speak for itself, so she kept it simple with soft makeup and styled her long black tresses in loose curls.

During the “Live From E!” red carpet show, Becky G told host Laverne Cox that the yellow dress called out to her. “Yellow is my favorite color, so it really called out to me at last night’s fitting when I got off the flight and so tired. I was like, ‘I can’t see nothing, I’m tired.’ That yellow dress, that’s the one. And it’s a Cavalli dress. I felt like, I don’t know, I wanted to be sexy, I wanted something fun,” the songstress said.

Becky G in Jimmy Choo Max 150 suede platform sandals at 2021 People’s Choice Awards. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The “LBD” singer tied her look together with a pair of black Jimmy Choo Max 150 Suede open toe platform sandals. The sensual pair of pumps are propped on a chunky platform and pin-thin stiletto heel that confidently lifts hemlines. Platform sandals have become a popular shoe style this fall, from their boost of height and support to any look.

The People’s Choice Awards celebrate the year’s top television, movies and music. This year’s ceremonies, hosted by Kenan Thompson, include 40 awards. The evening will also present the Fashion Icon Award to Kim Kardashian, People’s Icon to Halle Berry, People’s Champion to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Music Icon to Christina Aguilera. The night will additionally include a special performance by H.E.R., celebrating the music of Marvin Gaye.

