Becky G Takes the Comfortable Suit Trend Out to Dinner in a Bold Orange Blazer, Tailored Pants & Shiny Pumps 

To suit or not to suit, that is the question.

Suiting is having a major moment — but the vibe is a bit different from the traditional polished look that probably comes to mind. With loungewear still remaining a must-have, fashionistas are leaning on more comfortable attire. So, what does suiting have to do with any of this? Amid this obsession with cozywear, it’s all about the relaxed suit look. We’re talking oversized blazers and baggy pants. If you don’t believe us, Becky G is a walking example.

Last night, the singer stepped out for dinner at Craig’s in Los Angeles, wearing a vibrant orange power suit. While her look was indeed polished, there was an effortlessness feel to it due to the fit. Becky started her ensemble off with an oversized blazer layered atop a cozy white knit crop top. She continued the monochrome theme with matching trousers that also offered a loose, free-flowing fit.

Becky G dines at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood on July 14. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

A closer view of Becky G’s heels. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

As for footwear, Becky opted to give the outfit a tonal upgrade with a pair of glossy red pumps. Her pair featured a sharp pointed toe and was finalized with a stiletto heel. In total, Becky’s look was polished, but didn’t look stiff.

In addition to Becky, stars including Hailey Baldwin Bieber, Kylie Jenner, Ciara and more are fans of the oversize suiting trend. If you’re not in the mood to go with a full suit, consider pairing a baggy blazer with distressed jeans or an easygoing slip dress.

