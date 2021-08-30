Bebe Rexha Walks on the Wild Side in a Snakeskin-Print Dress With Red Sandals in Venice

Bebe Rexha is seen at the Excelsior Hotel in Venice.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Bebe Rexha takes a walk on the wild side with her latest look.

The “In the Name of Love” singer was spotted today at the Excelsior Hotel in Venice, Italy. Outfit-wise, Rexha wore a snakeskin printed dress that incorporated a V-shaped plunging neckline and a heart-shaped embellishment. The dress also featured long-sleeves, which gave it a modern yet refined look.

Bebe Rexha is seen at the Excelsior Hotel in Venice, Italy. CREDIT: M. Angeles Salvador/MEGA

A closer look at Bebe Rexha’s red sandals. CREDIT: M. Angeles Salvador/MEGA

For footwear, she slipped on a pair of red sandals, which give the dress and even edgier appearance.

Rexha is experimental when it comes to her fashion taste. The musician’s Instagram captures her wearing edgy dresses, sculptural corsets, bodycon dresses, sheer bodysuits, oversized tailoring and sharp outerwear. She also adorns herself in trendy accessories and handbags that screen fashion forward when they grace her Instagram feed. As it pertains to her shoe interests, she tends to gravitate towards trendy styles like strappy heeled sandals, pointy stilettos, tall platforms, efficient flat sandals, stylish mules and durable sneakers.

When she’s not turning a look for her Instagram feed or creating magical streetwear moments, Rexha graces red carpets in designer gowns from brands like Monsoori, Alexandre Vauthier and Bryan Hearns. The singer has also starred in a 2019 campaign for the brand Bebe as a way to promote body positivity.

Put on a pair of red strappy sandals and give your outfits and edgy elevation, inspired by Rexha.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Gianvito Rossi Camoscio Ankle-Strap Sandals, $975.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: JLO by Jennifer Lopez Hidee Sandals, $70.

CREDIT: Bloomingdale's

To Buy: Aqua Women’s Alive Ankle Strap High Heel Sandals, $98.