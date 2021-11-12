Bebe Rexha Brings Old Hollywood Glam to Paris Hilton’s Wedding in High-Slit Blue Gown & Matching Pumps

Bebe Rexha brought the glamour to Paris Hilton’s wedding to Carter Reum.

The star-studded reception kicked off at Hilton’s late grandfather Barron’s Bel-Air, Calif., estate on Thursday for the three-night affair. There will be a carnival on the Santa Monica Pier Friday and another black-tie event on Saturday. Other it-girls, such as Emma Roberts and Ashley Benson, were also in attendance to celebrate the union.

The American singer and songwriter looked regal in a show-stopping royal blue gown with ruching details and a thigh-high slit. She paired the number with matching satin pumps with a contrasting white point at the toe. To add to the Old Hollywood aesthetic, she wore a glitzy lariat necklace with diamonds and a bangle on her right wrist.

Bebe Rexha in a blue gown. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA

Similarly, Rexha went with a vintage movie star ensemble to the 2021 amfAR Gala in Los Angeles last week where she wore a pearl-embellished black dress by Moschino, a white fur stole, black opera gloves and oversize “M” earrings with pearls.

Rexha looks royal in a gown and matching pumps. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA

You’re able to get a first-hand look at Hilton’s nuptials, too, in a new series “Paris in Love,” which aired on Peacock on Thursday. The show gives viewers the inside scoop on Hilton’s love story with her now-husband, who is the founder M13 Ventures. Plus, it showcases their engagement party, gown shopping and other pre-wedding events.

Hilton, who was recently FN’s cover star alongside sister Nicky and mother Kathy, exclusively told FN that arranging a wedding amid COVID was “challenging, sure, and stressful, but we are doing it.”

“I know what I’m doing,” Kathy said to FN regarding the planning. “Just trust me. Tell me just the color flowers you want. Tell me the menu. Trust me. Nicky’s wedding was incredible and absolutely beautiful.”

What’s next for Paris? The heiress also told FN in the same interview that she “can’t wait to have children in 2022” after saying “I do.”

