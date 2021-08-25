×
Bebe Rexha Pops in Neon Green Square-Toe Mules With a Black Strapless Dress at ‘Queenpins’ Movie Premiere

By Jacorey Moon
Bebe Rexha proves that there’s always a way to stand out wearing black.

The “Meant to Be” singer posed on the black carpet for the “Queenpins” movie premiere today wearing a black strapless gown that featured leather panels around the chest and midsection. The dress also had zipper detailing along the side.

Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha at STX films “Queenpins” photocall on August 25, 2021.
CREDIT: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA
Bebe Rexha
A closer look at Bebe Rexha’s green mules.
CREDIT: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

When it came down to the shoes, Rexha slipped on a pair of neon lime green mules that had a sharp chunky heel. The style aligns with the ever-popular square-toe mule trend that we’ve seen a variety of celebrities like Olivia Culpo, Chrissy Teigen and Rihanna sporting.

Rexha is experimental when it comes to her fashion taste. The musician’s Instagram captures her wearing edgy dresses, sculptural corsets, bodycon dresses, sheer bodysuits, oversized tailoring and sharp outerwear. As it pertains to her shoe interests, she tends to gravitate towards trendy styles like strappy heeled sandals, pointy stilettos, tall platforms, efficient flat sandals and durable sneakers.

When she’s not turning a look for her Instagram feed or creating magical streetwear moments, Rexha graces red carpets in designer gowns from brands like Monsoori, Alexandre Vautheir and Bryan Hearns.

Slip on a pair of sleek green mules and add a vibrant twist to the rest of your summer outfits, inspired by Bebe Rexha.

Paris Texas open-toe mule sandals
CREDIT: Farfetch

To Buy: Paris Texas Open-Toe Mule Sandals, $276

Bottega Veneta Wardrobe 02 Stretch Bean Mule Sandals
CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Bottega Veneta Wardrobe 02 Stretch Bean Mule Sandals, $2,650

The Attico Green Leather Devon Mule Shoe
CREDIT: Larizia

To Buy: The Attico Green Leather Devon Mule Shoe, $757

See more celebrities embracing neon palettes.

