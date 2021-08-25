Bebe Rexha Pops in Neon Green Square-Toe Mules With a Black Strapless Dress at ‘Queenpins’ Movie Premiere

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Bebe Rexha proves that there’s always a way to stand out wearing black.

The “Meant to Be” singer posed on the black carpet for the “Queenpins” movie premiere today wearing a black strapless gown that featured leather panels around the chest and midsection. The dress also had zipper detailing along the side.

Bebe Rexha at STX films “Queenpins” photocall on August 25, 2021. CREDIT: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

A closer look at Bebe Rexha’s green mules. CREDIT: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

When it came down to the shoes, Rexha slipped on a pair of neon lime green mules that had a sharp chunky heel. The style aligns with the ever-popular square-toe mule trend that we’ve seen a variety of celebrities like Olivia Culpo, Chrissy Teigen and Rihanna sporting.

Rexha is experimental when it comes to her fashion taste. The musician’s Instagram captures her wearing edgy dresses, sculptural corsets, bodycon dresses, sheer bodysuits, oversized tailoring and sharp outerwear. As it pertains to her shoe interests, she tends to gravitate towards trendy styles like strappy heeled sandals, pointy stilettos, tall platforms, efficient flat sandals and durable sneakers.

When she’s not turning a look for her Instagram feed or creating magical streetwear moments, Rexha graces red carpets in designer gowns from brands like Monsoori, Alexandre Vautheir and Bryan Hearns.

