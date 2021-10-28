Beanie Feldstein Suits Up in Leopard Prints With Soaring Christian Louboutin Heels

Beanie Feldstein arrives at NBC Studios in NY on Oct. 27.

Beanie Feldstein was spotted arriving at NBC Studios in NYC today wearing an eye-catching leopard print outfit and sky-high Christian Louboutin heels.

The “Impeachment: American Crime Story” star hit the Big Apple in a leopard print set featuring a long-sleeve top with exaggerated shoulders, a plunging neckline and knee-length skirt. Styled with a black belt tie at the waist, the 28-year-old actress further accessorized with a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings.

Beanie Feldstein arrives at NBC Studios on Wednesday wearing a leopard print set and Louboutin shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

Meanwhile, Feldstein — whose older brother is actor and Adidas collaborator Jonah Hill — reached for black leather open-toe platform heels to pull the head-turning ensemble together. The silhouette is designed with a criss-cross ankle strap and soaring high heel, adding a boost of height.

The “Booksmart and “Lady Bird” actor is no stranger to sporting ultra-high platform shoes. At the Emmy Awards in September, Feldstein styled a pair of peep-toe pumps featuring a chunky platform with a shimmery orange and pink frock.

Beanie Feldstein wearing a shimmering pink and orange dress and peep-toe pumps for the 2021 Emmy Awards in September. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

And at the “American Crime Story” premiere, the starlet — who plays the role of Monica Lewinsky in the anthology series — chose red satin sandals with a super-chunky platform to go with a pink dress covered in red lipstick kisses.