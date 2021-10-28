×
Beanie Feldstein Suits Up in Leopard Prints With Soaring Christian Louboutin Heels

By Allie Fasanella
Beanie Feldstein arrives at NBC StudiosPictured: Beanie FeldsteinRef: SPL5270297 271021 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Rick Davis / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Romania Rights
Beanie Feldstein arrives at NBC Studios in NY on Oct. 27.
CREDIT: Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

Beanie Feldstein was spotted arriving at NBC Studios in NYC today wearing an eye-catching leopard print outfit and sky-high Christian Louboutin heels.

The “Impeachment: American Crime Story” star hit the Big Apple in a leopard print set featuring a long-sleeve top with exaggerated shoulders, a plunging neckline and knee-length skirt. Styled with a black belt tie at the waist, the 28-year-old actress further accessorized with a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings.

Beanie Feldstein arrives at NBC Studios on Wednesday wearing a leopard print set and Louboutin shoes.
CREDIT: Splash News

Meanwhile, Feldstein — whose older brother is actor and Adidas collaborator Jonah Hill — reached for black leather open-toe platform heels to pull the head-turning ensemble together. The silhouette is designed with a criss-cross ankle strap and soaring high heel, adding a boost of height.

The “Booksmart and “Lady Bird” actor is no stranger to sporting ultra-high platform shoes. At the Emmy Awards in September, Feldstein styled a pair of peep-toe pumps featuring a chunky platform with a shimmery orange and pink frock.

Beanie Feldstein wearing a shimmering pink and orange dress and peep-toe pumps for the 2021 Emmy Awards in September.
CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

And at the “American Crime Story” premiere, the starlet — who plays the role of Monica Lewinsky in the anthology series — chose red satin sandals with a super-chunky platform to go with a pink dress covered in red lipstick kisses.

Beanie Feldstein wearing a lip-printed. frock at the ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ premiere in LA. on Sept 1.
CREDIT: MEGA
